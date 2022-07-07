ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Backyard soccer games with older sisters helped Hannah Kastamo become Player of the Year

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
 3 days ago

Before Hannah Kastamo proved herself against some of the best soccer teams in Michigan, she had to battle for respect in her own backyard.

She’s played travel soccer since she was in fourth grade, but she learned how to compete by going up against two older sisters in a considerably less formal structure.

“I started when I was young,” Kastamo said. “I literally just started because all my sisters played. We would play in the backyard every single day. I was always playing with them.

“It was very competitive. We’d play all the time. I never wanted to lose to them. We played hard against each other. We have a goal and some soccer balls. We practice a lot with each other. It was nice to have the sisters, because they make great practice partners. A lot of people don’t have that, so I was lucky.”

The training Kastamo received in those impromptu games served her well once she hit high school. She was ready to make the varsity as a freshman on an up-and-coming team, play a major role in winning a state championship as a junior and made the all-state Dream Team as a senior.

One final honor has come her way as the clear choice for Livingston County girls soccer Player of the Year, as selected by the Livingston Daily.

Kastamo began her Hartland career playing with one of her older sisters, Maggie, who was a junior when Hannah was a freshman. Younger sister Emma and cousin Bria Kastamo joined forces with Hannah last year. Another cousin, Justina L’Esperance, was also a Dream Team selection and county Player of the Year last season.

“Playing soccer for Hartland was literally the most fun thing ever,” Kastamo said. “I recommend it to anyone. Your teammates become your best friends. Obviously, I had sisters and cousins on the team. That made it even more fun. Even if they’re not your sisters and cousins, they turn into your best friends.”

The highlight of Kastamo’s career was celebrating a state Division 1 championship last season at Michigan State University. She scored one of Hartland’s four goals in a shutout of Troy Athens.

“It was amazing,” she said. “It was so fun. Half the reason we had all the success we did was because the team was so close. You knew everyone was giving it their all. That was a special feeling.”

The Eagles’ quest to repeat ended in the regional final with a 2-1 loss to Bloomfield Hills, which went on to succeed Hartland as Division 1 champion.

Having a state championship in her back pocket and losing to the eventual state champs didn’t make that loss any easier for Kastamo to take.

“That made it way harder,” she said. “We knew it was possible. We knew we could have. At the end of the day, it just didn’t go our way.

“(Bloomfield Hills winning) makes it, ‘Are you kidding?’ If we could’ve beaten them, we could’ve won it all.”

Kastamo scored 22 goals during Hartland’s state championship season, a total that is tied for third on the school’s single-season list.

Her chances of exceeding that output this year were short-circuited when she missed the first four games with an injury. Shortly before the start of high school tryouts, she suffered a kidney injury while colliding with an opposing goaltender. Playing three fewer postseason games this year also cut into her opportunities to put up bigger numbers.

“I definitely thought it would be worse than it ended up being,” Kastamo said. “I ended up being able to come back a little earlier, because my kidney felt good. I had to wear a protective brace.

“With my kidney injury, I was able to practice on my own, do my own thing. I couldn’t do contact. It actually wasn’t that bad coming back. I felt I was able to get back into it.”

Kastamo didn’t miss a beat, scoring all three of Hartland’s goals in her first two games, a 2-0 victory over Canton and a 1-0 victory over Brighton.

She made enough of an impact in the 13 games she played to be named to the 11-player Dream Team, which is comprised of the top 11 players in the state regardless of division. Kastamo had 13 goals and six assists, including six goals in four close postseason games.

“This was a different kind of state tournament than before,” Hartland coach Andrew Kartsounes said. “We needed those goals from Hannah to really be ready to go.”

Kastamo will be reunited with L’Esperance in college at Northern Michigan University. Kastamo will be one of seven players from Livingston County on the Wildcats’ roster next season.

“I love how pretty Marquette is,” she said. “I really like their soccer coach and soccer program. And so many teammates from Hartland and friends are there. Justina and Maria (Storm) are there. It will be fun playing with them.”

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Backyard soccer games with older sisters helped Hannah Kastamo become Player of the Year

