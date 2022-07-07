New viewing platform opens at Westchester Lagoon

The flower beds at Delaney Park in downtown Anchorage are full of color but the grass is not as some residents are concerned the 13-blocks of popular parkland aren’t receiving enough water. On today's...
Goal: Adopt houseless policies that protect Anchorage’s unhoused community members and don’t put its bear population in danger. Wildlife officials in Alaska have killed four black bears at a campground outside of Anchorage, Alaska. Two cubs, their mother and another adult bear were killed after entering Centennial Park, a campground which has been converted by the city into temporary site for houseless individuals.
On July 9, Planned Parenthood hosted a rally on the Park Strip in downtown Anchorage. The event was well-attended by supporters of abortion rights incensed by the recent US Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A number of pro-life demonstrators also attended the rally, occasionally mingling, conversing, or arguing with pro-choice attendees. Political campaign signage was ubiquitous and the event was well-attended by prominent Alaska Democrats, including Representative Geran Tarr, Representative Ivy Spohnholz, and US Congressional candidate Mary Peltola. On stage, pro-choice leaders shared the microphone with a range of musicians.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Five Alaska coastal communities are set to share in $15 million in grants from the state to help replace and improve their small boat harbors. Jeremy Talbott, Valdez’s port director, said the $5 million grant will help the city replace its aging small boat harbor, which has a 200-boat waiting list. He explained that 53% of Valdez’s recreational boats are owned by Alaskans from the Interior who travel south to fish, and that an expansion is needed.
Thousands showed up Saturday morning on the University of Alaska Anchorage campus as they waited for the day’s events to begin. Saturday afternoon, a contingent of speakers took the stage inside the 5,000-seat arena, including former governor and current U.S House candidate Sarah Palin, current U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka and MyPillow CEO Mike Liddell, a staunch Trump advocate.
Glacier View River Retreat near Anchorage, Alaska, hosts a charming event each July 4: launching cars, trucks, and RVs off a cliff and down 300 feet to their doom. The tradition started in the early 2000s, when someone hit a moose and needed to dispose of the wrecked vehicle. That someone had imagination, and it was all downhill from there.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Food Bank of Alaska is seeing lower than usual donations while the need from their partners has dramatically risen because of high inflation, according to the Chief of Advocacy and Public Policy for the Food Bank of Alaska Cara Durr. “It’s really the perfect storm...
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. Fire burns the Pebble Mine project's supply camp and, in the...
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Residents of Palmer have likely noticed the construction in recent months on the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Gulkana Street, as the Bill Hermann tennis courts were ripped up and redone. President of the Mat-Su Tennis Association Susan Brunner said it’s been almost 18 months since...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For Alaskan Native families, fishing is more than a way of providing food on the table for their families, it is a lifestyle. “It’s extremely important,” Natalie Sattler, the Director of the Alaska Longline Fishermen’s Association said. “It’s part of their culture, their tradition, and their lifestyle.”
Alaska wildlife officials have killed four black bears in a campground reserved for homeless people in Anchorage. Employees from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game on Tuesday killed a sow and her two cubs and another adult bear that was stealing food from tents inside Centennial Park, officials said.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Conversations about an ordinance that could allow a mayor to be removed for breach of public trust continued July 8 at an Anchorage Assembly work session. Friday’s session was focused on reviewing potential amendments and allowing members to raise questions that are still unanswered. If passed,...
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska Experiment Farm and Extension Center has been collecting weather data for the National Weather Service for over 100 years, and was celebrated for their longevity on Wednesday. U.S. Department of Commerce Regional Director Scott Lindsey was on hand to present the award to Farm...
Anchorage-based ROTAK Helicopter Services is adding former military aircraft to its heavy-lift capabilities. The company took delivery of two Boeing CH-47D Chinooks from Columbia Helicopters, modified for firefighting and external loads. As a part of the sale, Columbia is providing full life cycle sustainment and airworthiness and technical publication services for the aircraft.
The culture wars are on display in Southcentral Alaska. In Anchorage, a rally with keynote speaker Donald Trump has attracted thousands to the University of Alaska Anchorage campus. Meanwhile, an Alaska LGBTQ+ organization is holding a gay pride festival at the Alaska Fairgrounds. Organizers say it will be a family-friendly event for people of all ages. Doors open at noon.
The Kenai Peninsula is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases that has bumped it into the CDC’s highest COVID community level. Medical professionals on the central peninsula say they’ve seen more cases in recent weeks, likely a result of more Alaskans traveling Outside and tourists coming in. But...
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people Tuesday after their plane crashed on an Alaskan island. A helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak used an MH-65 Dolphin arrived at the crash site around 6:45 p.m. and found two survivors and took them to Cordova for treatment. Coast Guard...
The homeless living in the woods and others who have parked themselves on cots at the Sullivan Arena for over two years have been moved to a campground inside city limits, where they are being given free space for their tents, where there are dumpsters, showers, and a full-time security guard. There is a food truck from Bean’s Cafe parked at the campground, handing out sandwiches. The administration of Mayor Dave Bronson has waived all camping fees, providing a 14-day fee-free site to all who need a place to camp. About 62 camping spots are now taken, with room for up to 6 persons in some of the camping spots.
Just weeks ago, the city of Palmer installed a safe needle drop box as part of a long-running campaign to combat the public health hazards caused by improper needle disposal. The Fault in the Facts: Can one earthquake cause another?. Updated: 11 hours ago. The largest earthquakes in the world...
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A truck left running on the side of a road was stolen early Friday morning, and troopers were able to locate the alleged thieves. A report of a vehicle theft came to troopers at 12:34 in the morning Friday, detailing that the theft happened five minutes ago.
