ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights

By The Associated Press
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YUlZ4_0gY9E3sr00
FILE – Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin’s sentencing… Read More

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday sentenced Derek Chauvin to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd’s civil rights, telling the former Minneapolis police officer that what he did was “simply wrong” and “offensive.”

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson sharply criticized Chauvin for his actions on May 25, 2020, when the white officer pinned Floyd to the pavement outside a Minneapolis corner store for more than 9 minutes as the Black man lay dying. Floyd’s killing sparked protests worldwide in a reckoning over police brutality and racism.

“I really don’t know why you did what you did,” Magnuson said. “To put your knee on a person’s neck until they expired is simply wrong. … Your conduct is wrong and it is offensive.”

Magnuson, who earlier this year presided over the federal trial and convictions of three other officers at the scene, blamed Chauvin alone for what happened. Chauvin was by far the senior officer present, and rebuffed questions from one of the others about whether Floyd should be turned on his side.

“You absolutely destroyed the lives of three young officers by taking command of the scene,” Magnuson said.

Even so, Magnuson’s sentence was at the low end of the 20 to 25 years called for in a plea agreement in which Chauvin will serve the federal sentence at the same time he serves his 22 1/2-year sentence on state charges of murder and manslaughter.

Because of differences in parole eligibility in the state and federal systems, it means that Chauvin will serve slightly more time behind bars than he would have on the state sentence alone. He will also do his time in the federal system, where he may be safer and may be held under fewer restrictions than in the state system.

Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson had asked for 20 years, arguing that Chauvin was remorseful and would make that clear to the court. But Chauvin, in brief remarks, made no direct apology or expression of remorse to Floyd’s family.

Instead, he told the family that he wishes Floyd’s children “all the best in their life” and that they have “excellent guidance in becoming good adults.”

In entering his federal plea last year, Chauvin for the first time admitted that he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck — even as the Black man pleaded, “I can’t breathe,” and then became unresponsive — killing Floyd. Chauvin admitted he willfully deprived Floyd of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure, including unreasonable force by a police officer.

Magnuson has not set sentencing dates for the three other officers who were on the scene — Tou Thao, J. Alexander Keung and Thomas Lane — who were convicted in February of federal civil rights charges.

Lane is also due to be sentenced Sept. 21 after pleading guilty in state court to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Thao and Kueng turned down plea deals and are due to be tried in state court Oct. 24 on aiding and abetting charges.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

Ex-cop Chauvin to get federal sentence for Floyd’s killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Derek Chauvin will learn his sentence Thursday for violating George Floyd’s civil rights, with a deal in place that would extend the former Minneapolis police officer’s time behind bars while shifting him to possibly more favorable conditions in a federal prison. Chauvin agreed to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Law & Crime

Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 21 Years After Striking Rare Type of Plea Deal on Federal Civil Rights Charges Connected to George Floyd’s Death

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced by a federal judge on Thursday to 21 years in prison — 252 months — on federal civil rights charges. The final sentence came after a legally rare type of negotiated plea deal that gave the judge very little discretion over Chauvin’s punishment.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
WFLA

Florida man accused of murder over gay rumors

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Daytona Beach man is accused of shooting and killing a man who he claimed spread rumors about his sexual orientation. The Daytona Beach Police Department arrested Jakari D. Webb, 19, on Wednesday while serving a search warrant. Police said Webb is suspected of killing Telan K. Mann, 19, five days earlier.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WFLA

Mom clings to hood of carjacked SUV with kids inside

(WFLA) — A New Mexico mother was captured on camera clinging to the hood of her own SUV as a carjacker drove away with her two young children inside. According to the Hobbs Police Department, the woman parked her white Hyundai Santa Fe in front of a store on July 4. When she returned to […]
HOBBS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Police Brutality#Civil Rights#Paul
WFLA

Florida teen held man at gunpoint, took puppy, deputies say

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An 18-year-old has been arrested after being accused of forcing his way into a home, pointing a gun at people inside, threatening to shoot and then leading deputies on a high-speed chase. The victim told deputies Randall Bell, 18, forced his way into his house...
PENSACOLA, FL
WFLA

Lakeland Police arrest 13-year-old girl at abortion rights protest

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A 13-year-old girl was arrested by Lakeland Police during an abortion rights protest on the Fourth of July. Lillie Johnson told News Channel 8 she will not be deterred from exercising her First Amendment rights after video of her arrest went viral. “If anything this has encouraged me more to fight […]
LAKELAND, FL
WFLA

Florida waitress cons 99-year-old for nearly $600k to spend on vacations: deputies

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the brother of a 99-year-old woman led investigators to a massive fraud scheme in Destin. Deputies arrested Sheena Russell, 45, out of Navarre on July 6 for grand theft, fraud and exploitation. Russell is accused of taking nearly $600,000 from a woman’s account to spend on extravagant vacations and bills.
DESTIN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WFLA

WFLA

74K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy