Watervliet, NY (WRGB) — This evening, crews rushed to contain a fire at a house, and we're hearing from someone who says they helped get people out safely. Fire crews and other first responders in Watervliet were able to contain the flames here at 4th Avenue and 15th Street, but there is significant damage to the front porch, roof and front of the home and it has been left a charred mess.

WATERVLIET, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO