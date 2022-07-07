ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regina Hall & Sterling K. Brown Star In Satirical Comedy Megachurch Movie ‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.’

By BlackAmericaWeb.com Staff
 3 days ago

Regina Hall and Emmy-winner Sterling K. Brown look to make us laugh in the new movie “Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.” According to the official website, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. is a satirical comedy starring Regina Hall as Trinitie Childs – the proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, who together with her husband Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), once served a congregation in the tens of thousands. But after a scandal forces their church to temporarily close, Trinitie and Lee-Curtis must reopen their church and rebuild their congregation to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen.

The film is written and directed by Adamma Ebo. Executive produced by Oscar-nominated director Jordan Peele, with Ebo, Oscar-Winning Actor Daniel Kaluuya, Rowan Riley, Amandla Crichlow, Kara Durrett, Jessamine Burgum, Matthew Cooper, Regina Hall, and Sterling K. Brown serving as producers.

I don’t know if this film will save your soul but it definitely looks hilarious. With award-winning Brown and the comedic talent that is Hall, it’s sure to get the people laughing.

