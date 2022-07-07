ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

SAO: Clay County man accused of distributing meth, possessing firearms illegally

By Briana Ross-Williams, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wv3Sp_0gY9CuDB00
(Bill Oxford/Getty Images)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County man has been arrested and accused of distributing methamphetamine, possessing two firearms linked to a drug trafficking crime and possessing a firearm as a felon.

The State Attorney’s Office confirmed that Shawntae Jamell Clark, 41, could face between 15 years and life in prison if convicted.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Clark was previously convicted of armed robbery, sexual battery and possessing cocaine. On July 2, 2021, SAO says he had 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine along with the two firearms.

The firearms and any ammunition will be forfeited. Clark’s next hearing is scheduled for July 11.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 1

Related
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man charged with pulling gun on neighbor during dog dispute

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Marcel Hernandez Ibanez, 30, was arrested early this morning after allegedly pulling out a gun during a dispute with a neighbor over a dog. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about an armed disturbance last night at 7:23 p.m. at Mayfair Apartments (7600 block of SW 58th Lane). The victim reportedly said he was walking his dog when Hernandez Ibanez began arguing with him, saying his dog was a nuisance. The victim reportedly said that Hernandez Ibanez threatened to harm him and that Hernandez Ibanez reached into his pocket and pulled out a black handgun with white night sights that looked like a 9mm. The victim reportedly said Hernandez Ibanez’ finger was on the trigger, although the gun was pointed at the ground; he said he was in fear for his life, called 911, and left the area. Two other witnesses reportedly heard the dispute and confirmed the victim’s account, including hearing a click that could have been made by a gun, but they did not see the incident.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Circle K employee arrested for allegedly stealing over $1,000 from cash register over a month

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Desmond Lawrence, 23, was arrested yesterday and charged with stealing $1,171 from the Circle K at 7404 NE Waldo Road, where he was a clerk. A store manager reported to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office that Lawrence had been repeatedly taking money from the cash register while conducting “no sale” transactions. The manager reportedly provided documentation of 29 of these transactions between June 9 and July 7, 2022, and during that period the register was short a total of $1,171.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gadsden County man arrested on drug charges in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Akil Walden, 35, on State Road 93 at mile marker 378 on Thursday. Deputies originally pulled over the man from the town of Havana for window tinting violations. They searched his vehicle and found nine grams of weed and nearly...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clay County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Clay County, FL
Crime & Safety
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested with gun near Clarence R. Kelly Community Center, but officers don’t believe he was involved in yesterday’s shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Anthony Justice McGlocking, 22, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of a concealed firearm without a permit. At 4:47 p.m. yesterday, law enforcement responded to a shooting that occurred in the area of the Clarence...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Police searching for suspect in double shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At approximately 11:56 p.m. Saturday, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a person shot. Upon their arrival at the shopping center at 200 West 48th Street, officers located two victims with gunshot wounds to their torsos. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested after stealing from elderly disabled customer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is in jail after stealing from an elderly disabled man at his place of work. 22-year-old Jaqwan Jackson was arrested Friday after stealing a phone from T-ROC, the company that sells phones inside of Walmart. Upon further investigation by Gainesville Police officers,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sao#Firearms#Crime#Methamphetamine
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested with almost $400,000 of cocaine on I-75

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Akil Jabari Walden, 35, of Havana, FL, was arrested yesterday afternoon after he was pulled over on I-75 in Alachua County for illegal window tint and an Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy found cocaine with an estimated street value of $399,100. The deputy was assigned...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

A Gainesville man is behind bars after stabbing his girlfriend to death

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is behind bars after stabbing his girlfriend to death and then attempting to get rid of the evidence. 25-year-old Brian Burns was arrested early Saturday morning after witnesses found the body of his “on and off girlfriend” at the Stayable Select Hotel on Southwest 13th street.
GAINESVILLE, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Sheriff's Office to auction off suspected drug dealer's seized Corvette

Two felons recently arrested on various narcotics charges have “donated” two cars to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. One of the vehicles — a 2003 50th anniversary edition Corvette — is being auctioned, and the other, a 2019 Nissan Maxima, is now part of the FCSO's fleet.
News4Jax.com

Man gets 9 years in prison for Regency-area bank robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 39-year-old Jacksonville man was sentenced Friday to nine years and six months in federal prison for his role in an armed robbery at a Wells Fargo on Regency Square Boulevard, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. Brett Amante was arrested in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox35orlando.com

Missing juvenile in Flagler County found safe

PALM COAST, Fla. - Update: Brandon Gray has been found "in good health and safe," the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said Saturday afternoon in an updated Facebook post. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing juvenile in Palm Coast. Deputies say Brandon Gray was last seen...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Beach mother pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s death

A Jacksonville Beach woman pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the 2020 death of her 3-year-old son, according to Duval County court records. Court records show Amy Oliver, 48, also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on a paramedic. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 15, but she will...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Williams-Vinson sentenced to 25 years for homicide and home invasion robbery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Daronte Williams-Vinson, 23, of Interlachen, was sentenced today to 25 years in state prison after pleading nolo contendere to charges of first degree murder and armed home invasion robbery. Williams-Vinson was charged following a home invasion robbery on March 17, 2020; Williams-Vinson told investigators that Anthony...
INTERLACHEN, FL
WCJB

Lake City shooting suspect dies in ATV wreck

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man connected to a shooting in Columbia County died minutes later when he wrecked an ATV early Friday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 40-year-old Lake City resident was headed south on Southwest Mount Carmel Avenue on an ATV around 3:15 a.m. He veered off the roadway and went into a ditch.
LAKE CITY, FL
ocala-news.com

Gainesville woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Alachua County

A 33-year-old woman from Gainesville was killed on Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on NE 21st Street in Alachua County. At approximately 10 a.m., a red Mitsubishi Eclipse was traveling northbound on NE 21st Street near NE 181st Place, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
103K+
Followers
111K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy