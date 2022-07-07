Opelika triathlon promotes mental health and fun for kids

Registration info can be found at this link: Sportsplex Kids Triathlon & Small Fry Tri

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika’s Sportsplex Kids Triathlon and small Fry Tri is racing on Saturday, August 6th. The event is more important than ever, as we know getting kids to exercise regularly is one of the best things we can do to help their physical and mental health.

The Opelika Sportsplex Kids Triathlon and Small Fry Tri are about running, biking, swimming, smiling, and gathering with your community.

“Every year, we have about 200 kids participating in our older age group and about 75 for the Small Fri. The Small Fri is probably the most fun to watch; it’s for ages two to five; they run an obstacle course, ride a bike or big wheel, peddler or scooter, and swim through the splash park,” said Dr. Nicole Carter.

Opelika Pediatrician Nicole Carter, an event organizer, can’t wait to cheer on the kids. She says it’s about having fun, and addressing a severe issue, mental health. CDC data shows that a decade before the pandemic, many young people reported severe emotional distress. COVID-19 has only worsened the mental health crisis.

“Life is hard at times. It’s amazing, and it’s hard. The last two years for all of us have been really hard and really challenging. Exercise is hugely important. It’s important for our well being our self-confidence. It releases endorphins in our body that mimic the anti-depressants and other medications overall, it keeps our bodies healthier, brain working better, heart working better, lowers blood pressure and helps glucose control there are so many positives and benefits of it,” said Dr. Carter.

The Kids triathlon and Small Fry Tri are available to all kids ages two and up. The event is a perfect way to move within your community and take a positive step towards caring for yourself and the kids you love.

