ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Opelika triathlon promotes mental health and fun for kids

By Elizabeth White
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40dKXa_0gY9CrZ000

Registration info can be found at this link: Sportsplex Kids Triathlon & Small Fry Tri

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika’s Sportsplex Kids Triathlon and small Fry Tri is racing on Saturday, August 6th. The event is more important than ever, as we know getting kids to exercise regularly is one of the best things we can do to help their physical and mental health.

The Opelika Sportsplex Kids Triathlon and Small Fry Tri are about running, biking, swimming, smiling, and gathering with your community.

“Every year, we have about 200 kids participating in our older age group and about 75 for the Small Fri. The Small Fri is probably the most fun to watch; it’s for ages two to five; they run an obstacle course, ride a bike or big wheel, peddler or scooter, and swim through the splash park,” said Dr. Nicole Carter.

Opelika Pediatrician Nicole Carter, an event organizer, can’t wait to cheer on the kids. She says it’s about having fun, and addressing a severe issue, mental health. CDC data shows that a decade before the pandemic, many young people reported severe emotional distress. COVID-19 has only worsened the mental health crisis.

“Life is hard at times. It’s amazing, and it’s hard. The last two years for all of us have been really hard and really challenging. Exercise is hugely important. It’s important for our well being our self-confidence. It releases endorphins in our body that mimic the anti-depressants and other medications overall, it keeps our bodies healthier, brain working better, heart working better, lowers blood pressure and helps glucose control there are so many positives and benefits of it,” said Dr. Carter.

The Kids triathlon and Small Fry Tri are available to all kids ages two and up. The event is a perfect way to move within your community and take a positive step towards caring for yourself and the kids you love.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Sunday conversation with Neil Richardson of SafeHouse Ministries

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Neil Richardson is the executive director of SafeHouse Ministries, Inc., a Columbus non-profit organization that provides shelter and services of the homeless population. Richardson sat down with WRBL News 3’s Chuck Williams for this week’s Sunday Conversation. Richardson talks about organization and the services it provides.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Opelika expert shares tips on how to interact when you sight coyotes

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Recent sightings of coyotes in some regions of Opelika have residents concerned for their safety. According to an environmental service official- Opelika has a lot of new developments in subdivisions where it’s bringing Coyotes out of their natural habitats. If you are in a situation...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus 3-year-old laid to rest following heat-related death

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Nearly two weekends ago, one Columbus family suffered a tragic loss. On Saturday, they laid three-year-old Kendrick Engram Jr. to rest. Engram was pronounced dead on June 26 in what officials ruled an accidental, heat related death. His body was found strapped in the car seat in the Wendy’s parking lot […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Opelika, AL
Sports
Opelika, AL
Lifestyle
City
Opelika, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Health
Opelika, AL
Health
WTVM

Daughter, mother organization honors Columbus teachers with dinner

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An upcoming seventh-grader, Victoria Watson, thrives on helping others in the community with her organization Beautifully Hued. She and her mother, Pamela Watson, founded the organization after a young girl told her that Black people were mean and dirty. Beautifully Hued promotes diversity and inclusivity and...
COLUMBUS, GA
alabamanews.net

Tuskegee Celebrates Inaugural Watermelon Festival

The city of Tuskegee celebrated its first watermelon festival in downtown and along the stretch of N. Main St. to the farmers market. It was a festival celebrating a tradition of watermelon and fun for the family making certain to support local farmers and celebrate good health. There were about...
TUSKEGEE, AL
lakemagazine.life

Swim Alert has launched

Lake Watchers have been hard at work initiating the new Swim Alert monitoring program since my last article describing our swim alert vision in April’s issue of Lake magazine. We have identified popular swimming spots in and around Lake Martin; built webpages for posting and accessing swim-site test results; initiated Lake Watch bacteria monitoring at the sites; and posted results on our Swim Alert website at www.lakewatch.org/swim-alert. Thanks to Lake Watch’s fabulous monitor coordinator, Ann Campbell, and dedicated water monitors, Lake Watch Swim Alert is now a reality.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

In hot summer months, Opelika Share Program helps citizens in need pay their power bill; funds will be given in August

Every month, customers of Opelika Power Services can help others in the community who need assistance paying their power bill by donating to the Opelika Share Program. These donations are collected each month and are used to help those in need until the funds run out. Starting in August, the second round of donations this year will be passed out to those who qualify, so now is the time to add a little extra to the power bill to help those in need. Funds are distributed twice a year during the harsh summer weather and during the harsh winter weather.
OPELIKA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Health Crisis#Swimming#Fry Tri#Opelika Pediatrician#Cdc
Opelika-Auburn News

Courageous canine: Opelika PD K9 Bane semifinalist for national Hero Dog Award

Heroes can come in all shapes and sizes. Sometimes they even run on four legs. Such is the case with Bane, one of Opelika Police Department’s most determined officers. Bane is a part of the Opelika Police K9 Unit, a Belgian Malinois said to have a quirky personality and a rock-solid work ethic. He is also currently in the semifinals for the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards. He is one of three dogs from across the country competing for the top spot in the Law Enforcement and Detection Dog category. If he wins, American Humane will fly both Bane and his handler, Detective Jacob Taylor, to Palm Springs, Calif., for a star-studded awards gala.
OPELIKA, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

Auburn alumnus Neil Lamb named president of HudsonAlpha

Neil Lamb’s story reads like the tagline from his Shareable Science blog: “the building blocks of life, one story at a time.”. Lamb graduated from Auburn University’s College of Sciences and Mathematics (COSAM) in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in molecular biology and he completed a doctorate in genetics and molecular biology from Emory University in 1997. On July 1, he began his role as president of HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, leading day-to-day operations for the organization in Huntsville.
AUBURN, AL
wrbl.com

Feel Good Friday: Columbus caregiver makes appearance on Jeopardy!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One local substitute teacher is now a national game show contender, WRBL’s Blake Eason has her journey to Jeopardy! for this week’s Feel-Good Friday. Meet Suzy Garver, a substitute in the Muscogee County school system, and now a contestant on Jeopardy. “It’s great...
COLUMBUS, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Cusseta: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Cusseta, Georgia

Cusseta-Chattahoochee County is located in Georgia with a population of 10,470. Living in Cusseta-Chattahoochee County offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents rent their homes. Many families and young professionals live in Cusseta-Chattahoochee County and residents tend to be conservative. Is Cusseta GA a good place to live?
CUSSETA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WTVM

Springer Opera House, Hodgetwins at odds over canceled comedy show

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The cancellation of a comedy show is sparking outrage in the Columbus community. Kevin and Keith Hodge, professionally known as The Hodgetwins, were set to perform Saturday night at The Springer Opera House as part of their nationwide tour. In a removed-and-restored post to social media,...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Uncle of slain Montgomery 2-year-old speaks out

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Photos of 2-year-old Lauren Haggard Jr. reveal his big smile and personality. “When you look at him, it’s like you want to take him home with you,” his uncle Jermaine Haggard said. The child’s life was cut short. Court records say the toddler was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Is fecal matter flowing in the Chattahoochee River?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee River is a drinking water source. Now, an ongoing dispute over the river and its permits continue to play a significant part in whether or not Columbus Water Works’ customers will spend millions of dollars on upgrades to the system. “The permit was...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Cooler than average while rain chances continue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Frontal boundary currently pushing into the the News 3 viewing area and it is projected to stall out across the region. We will see more isolated storms for the first part of the upcoming week. Thankfully temperatures will see a cool down with readings below average in the upper 80s. Through […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

AuburnBank opens new four-story headquarters in downtown Auburn

AuburnBank has opened its new four-story headquarters in downtown Auburn. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new location Friday morning. Robert Dumas, president and CEO of AuburnBank, was on hand to show off the new AuburnBank Center to dozens gathered including local leaders. “We are so excited and humbled...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy