Fresno, CA

Are Fresno High Schoolers Cheating Their Way to a Diploma with Online Option?

By Nancy Price, Multimedia Journalist
GV Wire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresno Unified high school students who fail one or more classes can still get a passing grade and earn course credit by retaking classes in the summer or over winter break. But FUSD teachers recently raised concerns that the district’s reliance on an online learning system called Edgenuity is allowing some...

gvwire.com

Comments / 4

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
Comments / 0

