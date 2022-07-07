ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

LSUHS head of neurosurgery talks about CTE and youth sports safety

By Marlo Lacen
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pz7HX_0gY9CcZL00

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) is making headlines again after Boston University released its findings after a posthumous examination of NFL star Demaryius Thomas’ brain showed he had stage 2 CTE.

Thomas died last year at the age of 33, only a few months after he announced his retirement from professional football. His family said that Thomas started experiencing seizures before his death. When he died, the family donated his body to the CTE Center at Boston University in hopes that their loss could help other players and their families.

Slidell Police: Two caught on camera ‘celebrating Independence Day’ with gunfire

Once Thomas’ family learned the signs of CTE, it painted a clearer picture of his daily suffering.

CTE is caused by recurring hits to the head and is typically found in the brains of former football players, boxers, and other athletes who participate in full-contact sports.

LSU Health Shreveport Professor and Chairman of Neurosurgery Bharat Guthikonda, MD, says the symptoms of CTE can vary depending on the number of repeated head traumas experienced throughout the patient’s life.

Man uses fake name to sell boat, scams St.Tammany residents out of thousands of dollars

Guthikonda said there is a difference in youth sports compared to games at the collegiate and professional levels and that safety has improved in recent years.

“I think the priority of safety and the priority of equipment safety, coaching safety, tackling safety, I think these are all things that are really thought about so differently than they were ten years ago. That’s certainly true for Shreveport and Bossier,” Guthiknoda said.

CTE diagnoses are made through brain examinations after death, but doctors can help patients manage their symptoms.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

Shreveport Mavericks players recap fifth franchise title

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Mavericks are champions once again. Capturing their first TBL title, Paul Parks says the motivation came after a disappointing end a season ago under head coach Steve Tucker. "Over the summer that was my whole goal coming in for this season," Parks explains. "I knew...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Volleyball coach fired from Grambling says there was plan to fire her

LA Wallet giving parents access to their child’s COVID-19 vaccine information. Parents will now be able to access their children’s COVID-19 vaccine information via the LA Wallet App. Shreveport natives host job fair. Updated: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT. |. Organizers said they plan to host...
GRAMBLING, LA
Shreveport Magazine

Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation, in conjunction with USA Boxing, Title Boxing Club Shreveport, and Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport will host the Louisiana Master’s Boxing Invitational

Shreveport, LA – According to the statement, Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation will host the Louisiana Master’s Boxing Invitational on July 9th – 10th at RiverView Hall located at 600 Clyde Fant Parkway. Officials have announced that the action-packed boxing event will showcase some of the finest...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

44th Annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament being held this weekend in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 44th Annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament is being held over the weekend starting July 8 in Shreveport. The Northwest Louisiana Chapter of the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America hosts one of the largest softball tournaments every year to bring awareness to battling sickle cell anemia. The tournament will be held at Cargill Park (2800 Cargill Dr.). The Shreveport Public Assembly and Recreation Department is also working to host the tournament.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shreveport, LA
Sports
City
Slidell, LA
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Football
Shreveport, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
Shreveport, LA
Health
KSLA

Job, resource fair takes place in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two Shreveport natives teamed up to bring a community job and resource fair to the area on Saturday, July 9. Performing artist Hot Boy Yoshi and Parent Advocate Partner Monica Armstrong put the fair together. The event featured companies who offered interviews and jobs on the spot. They also provided resume and expungement resources.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

City of Shreveport will give $100 gift card for vaccines, boosters

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport is partnering with LSU Health Shreveport to hold a series of incentivized vaccination events to curb the recent spike of COVID-19 in our area. The Louisiana Department of Health reported that only 45% of eligible residents in Northwest Louisiana (Region 7)...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cte#Youth Sports#Contact Sports#Lsu#American Football#Lsuhs#Slidell Police
KPEL 96.5

Former Evangel Football Star Killed in Rolling Shootout

Shreveport Police responded to a rolling shootout on July 4th, that left one person dead, and three others injured. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has named the victim in the shooting as former Evangel football star Orlando Puryear, Jr. 24 of Shreveport. Puryear died at Ochsner LSU Hospital at 3:54P, just over an hour after being shot at Jewella and Amelia Avenues.
SHREVEPORT, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

Drive Fast? New Louisiana Law on I-10 Will Catch You

Traveling to Baton Rouge or New Orleans Soon? Lay Off the Gas Pedal. Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill, SB 435 into law that takes effect on August 1st, 2022. This bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. Simply put this bill that will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Moms Wanted Because Kids Skip School

Some local Moms are wanted by the law for not making sure their children are in school. Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr, says the custodial parents of four Shreveport students are wanted for not showing up in juvenile court to determine why their children are not attending class regularly.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Boston University
KSLA

Shreveport natives host job fair

TPD currently is still looking for two juveniles and two adults. The event featured companies who offered interviews and jobs on the spot. They were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Customers say boutique stopped filling orders, giving refunds. Updated: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT. |. Multiple...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

‘Hoop Don’t Shoot’ tournament hopes to lessen violence in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is hosting a youth basketball tournament with one goal in mind: shoot hoops, not each other. Starting on July 16, the “Hoop Don’t Shoot” tournament will kick off in an effort to lessen violence in the city. Shreveport partnered with 16 businesses and organizations to put on the three-weekend event.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana is in need of volunteers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you love dogs and want to help save their lives, volunteer for the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana. The Human Society of Northwest Louisiana (HSNWLA) is a non-profit organization that operates as a local no-kill dog shelter that survives solely on donations and volunteers. HSNWLA has been in operation since 1997 and has gotten thousands of dogs adopted in the Northwest Louisiana area. Now, they are asking for more volunteers.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

As COVID cases rise, Shreveport offering $100 incentive to get vaccinated

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport and LSU Health Shreveport are partnering to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. As of Thursday, July 7, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is reporting that only 45% of eligible people in northwest Louisiana (Region 7) have been vaccinated. This comes as LDH says it has recorded its biggest single-day spike with more than 5,400 new cases of the virus. The last time there was a spike of more than 5,000 cases in a single day was back on Jan. 31.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Cash for Covid Shots Is Back in Shreveport

Shreveport is stepping up the effort to get local residents vaccinated against Covid-19 again by offering cash incentives to residents who roll of their sleeves. The city of Shreveport is teaming up with LSU Health Shreveport to offer $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentives to local residents. They will hold a series of COVID-19 vaccination events.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport Regional Airport ending flights to LAX

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you plan on flying from Shreveport to Los Angles, you may want to book your flight sooner rather than later. The airport announced they will be shutting done these flights early due to staffing shortages. Back in April, the airport said they would have new direct flights to LAX from May until November.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

New sawmill to bring jobs to NWLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A groundbreaking will be happening in celebration of the new Teal-Jones Sawmill that will bring more jobs to the area. The groundbreaking ceremony for the new sawmill will be held on July 11 at 11 a.m. The sawmill will support new jobs, products, workforce development, international development, and increased economic development in northwest Louisiana. Local and state partners who helped secure the project will be in attendance.
PLAIN DEALING, LA
theeasttexasweekend.com

Fly high, get dirty, and make a splash at Thomas Falls

When it comes time to beat that Texas heat, we are all looking for the most fun way to keep cool, especially when we have to keep the little ones entertained as well. There is a place tucked between Diana and Ore City that is bringing you a unique way to make a splash and have a great COOL time outdoors!
DIANA, TX
WGNO

WGNO

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy