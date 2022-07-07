ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Still no answers in Native American burial grounds controversy in Fort Myers

By Kenan Scott
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JEdI5_0gY9Bitu00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Carolina-based real estate development company still has not responded to questions from Fox 4 about possible Native American burial grounds or artifacts on the site of a new apartment complex starting to go up in downtown Fort Myers.

Mayor Kevin Anderson said Wednesday that he has directed the city attorney to contact the attorney for Zimmer Development to request copies of any reports they have done on the property, including an archaeological study of the site that was conducted this year.

The findings of that study are still not available to the public.

People like Natalie De La Torre Salas, an archaeologist with Florida Atlantic University and Fort Myers residents, are concerned that the site on First and Fowler Street could contain artifacts or burial grounds which date back to the Seminole War in the 1850s.

“I’m glad that the Mayor spoke about this, and that this issue continues to get media coverage," says De La Torres Salas.

She gave Fox 4 historical contexts of the site, talking about what it was used for.

“We do know that there are civilians, prisoners, and other people that would have lived here that would have been buried here as well. So we know that there are Native American burials here, we just don’t know all of that information, because the most emphasis has been given to the military context of the site," she says.

She also says that she and her colleagues have been trying to contact Zimmer Development for months to try to retrieve the findings of the site's study.

“To this day, we have received zero answers from them," she says. “What could be the reason for not sharing it with the people of Fort Myers? With appropriate officials, with us archaeologists that just want to protect and tell the story of the past of this site."

Mayor Anderson told Fox 4 there is nothing the city can do right now to stop or put suspend the project as the city, also, wants to see the results of the company’s archaeology study on this land.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelawaits.com

6 Amazing Experiences During A Perfect 5 Days In Fort Myers, Florida

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Want To Connect With Fellow Travelers? Join Our Community Here. With a historic downtown whose vibrancy grows by the day and its...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Free swimming lessons in Cape Coral

Starting Monday, children will have the opportunity to get free swimming lessons in Cape Coral. It’s happening at the Yacht Club community pool. The swimming lessons are for underserved kids ages three to five. Parents can sign their kids up by filling out an application online. Each child will...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

City of Fort Myers sued over potential Farmer Joe’s location

A company leasing 36 acres of land from the city of Fort Myers since November 2004, filed a lawsuit against the city over not being able to purchase part of the property at 5600 Lee Blvd., according to a contractual agreement. Johnston & Johnston LLC filed the lawsuit Thursday morning,...
FORT MYERS, FL
BoardingArea

Win A $5,000 Vrbo Stay In Fort Meyers, Florida!

Homeaway.com is currently running the Vrbo and Fort Myers Florida’s “It’s a Good Day” Sweepstakes!. In the sweepstakes, one lucky winner will win a $5,000 Vrbo stay in Fort Meyers!. I’ve never been to this part of Florida (and I’d assume that $5,000 can get you...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Government
Fort Myers, FL
Business
Fort Myers, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Government
WINKNEWS.com

A taste of Key West in Southwest Florida

In the latest Gulfshore Business report, a taste of Key West has made its way to Southwest Florida. You can get a taste of Key West without the drive at the Sea Monkey Tavern and Grill in downtown Naples. You can learn more about the Sea Monkey Tavern and Grill...
KEY WEST, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Habitat for Humanity helps build a new home for SWFL family

Habitat for Humanity and students from Florida Gulf Coast University is making one family closer to their dreams of homeownership a reality. WINK News attended the wall-raising ceremony on their soon-to-be home. Ashley Gonzalez is a mother of two and works full-time, but couldn’t afford to rent or own in...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burials#Real Estate Development#Native American#Fox 4#Zimmer Development
FOX 4 WFTX

Rezoning in Cape Coral could lead to new developments

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral is moving forward with a plan that could eventually bring big changes to the West side of town. It’s just another sign that Southwest Florida is growing. The Cape Coral planning and zoning commission approved rezoning nearly 16 acres...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples, Fort Myers among top 3 safest places to live in U.S.

Naples was ranked the safest place to live and Fort Myers checked in at No. 3 on U.S. News & World Report’s list of the Safest Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023. The list was based on the metro areas’ murder and property crime rates per 100,000 people, determined by FBI crime reports. Port St. Lucie was No. 2 while Portland, Maine was No. 4 and Lakeland was No. 5. According to data from Coldwell Banker, Florida was the top-searched state by those looking to relocate and Naples joined Sarasota, Miami and Tampa as top-searched destinations.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County GOP chairman under investigation for battery

The chairman of the Republican party in Lee County is under investigation for alleged battery. Jonathan Martin, who is also running to replace State Sen. Ray Rodrigues for Florida state district 33, is under a summons request for alleged battery, according to an executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Martin,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Archaeology
WHYI Y100

Here's The Best Fishing Spot In Florida

Fishing is almost as American as pie. For generations, people flock to rivers, lakes, ponds, and the ocean to reel in sweet catches for either dinner or glory. It's so popular that there are plenty of competitions and impressive records to pursue. Whether you're a diehard angler, fly fisher, or...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples Pride preparing for years-delayed celebration

Preparations have begun for the Naples Pride festival that has been prevented from happening up until this weekend due to the pandemic and a strong storm system. Naples Pride says the festival is its number one fundraiser and is how the group helps the community throughout the year. If you...
NAPLES, FL
The Daily South

Venice Is the Laid-Back Florida Beach Town With Plenty of Personality

While we love revisiting the Panhandle, there's a whole world of beach towns dotting the Florida coast, and they're just waiting to be explored. If your appreciation of the Sunshine State doesn't extend past 30A, you might be surprised to learn about Venice, a laid-back beach community located south of Sarasota, that is totally worth the drive. Direct your attention nearer the equator to discover one of South Florida's coolest towns.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Chemical toxins found in oysters around Marco Island

Toxins are infiltrating the oysters around Southwest Florida. Researchers from Florida International University found the contaminated mollusks off Marco Island. The good news is the oysters the researchers found are not sold for you to enjoy. You have probably heard the saying, the world is your oyster, but sometimes, the...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Crash by Yankee Beach in North Fort Myers

A crash on southbound Cleveland Avenue by Yankee Beach in North Fort Myers temporarily shut down the Caloosahatchee Bridge on Friday morning. It is unknown if anyone was injured. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Will Terry Miller continue his calling …

When Terry Miller was Lee County GOP Chairman he called for Trey Radel’s resignation. (Radel’s Cocaine issue) Miller called for Chris Crowley’s resignation also. (Crowley’s so-called Raffle issue) Will Miller ask for Jonathan Martin’s resignation too? (Martin’s Battery issue) Terry Miller owns TM Strategic...
LEE COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy