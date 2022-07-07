ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey approves the nation’s largest school voucher plan, but opponents vow to block it

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Hochul pushed to approve economic development transparency bills

A coalition of good-government organizations and progressive organizations this week urged Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a pair of bills heading to her desk that are meant to boost transparency and accountability for major economic development spending projects. The bills are aimed at boost openness for community advisory committees at...
Western New York celebrates Eid al-Adha

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Muslim community members from across Western New York gathered at Buffalo’s Front Park to celebrate Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice. It is one of the biggest holidays of the Islamic calendar. Eid al-Adha commemorates the Quranic tale of Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice Ismail...
Pressure mounts on Hochul to sign police retirement reform bill

Pressure is mounting on Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a bill into law to bring parity to the law enforcement retirement system. About 97% of police officers in the state have a 20-year pension. The other 3%, or roughly 1,200, work as environmental conservation officers or police in state parks and universities and retire after 25 years.
N.C. couple invent device to prevent school shootings

RALEIGH, N.C. — Stepping into the Johnson home, there is a cutout of a wild animal that is sure to grab anyone's attention. But don't worry, Sita and Ed Johnson call the rhino a "gentle giant." What You Need To Know. School safety is a concern for parents and...
Discussing what restrictions exist on who can donate blood

Blood donations can make the difference between life and death — but there are still restrictions limiting who can donate. That includes men who have had sex with another man in the last three months — a restriction that many LGBTQ advocates say is both cutting off potential donors, and perpetuating a stigma that has followed gay men for decades. MOCHA Buffalo Program Manager DeJuan Burnell sits down with JoDee Kenney to discuss these restrictions and the work that’s been done to have them removed. The restrictions were created in the 1980s, when there was no reliable test to detect AIDS in a person’s blood — which — says is no longer the case today. According to the Red Cross, all donated blood is now tested for bloodborne diseases after it is collected — and Burnell says that the restriction now has little effect other than perpetuating the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS and the gay community.
