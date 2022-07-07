ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

“Ringleader” of local drug operation sentenced to federal prison

By WBAY news staff
WBAY Green Bay
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man called the “ringleader” of a large-scale drug operation has been sentenced to federal prison. On July 7, a federal judge sentenced Ruben Ortiz to 105 months in federal prison in Oxford. The sentencing was on one count of Conspiracy to...

www.wbay.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - July 9, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, July 9, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
101 WIXX

Fond du Lac Man Charged for Bringing Kids to Drug Deal

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Fond du Lac man is facing child neglect and drug charges after allegedly bringing two kids, ages 4 and 16, with him to a drug deal for two kilos of cocaine. Juan Mendez, 36, was charged Friday with possession with intent to deliver...
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Heidi L. McKenna, 44, Fond du Lac, possession of narcotic drugs 2nd and subsequent offense on 9/5/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for two (2) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Pay costs of action; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Submit DNA sample.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WBAY Green Bay

UPFRONT: Suspected Fourth of July gunman came to Wisconsin

Nicholas Werner, a sever at Becket’s restaurant in Oshkosh, tells Action 2 News exclusively that he saw it all unfold right after the crash happened. Lingering rain and thunder will remain possible tonight across NE Wisconsin but the threat of any strong/severe weather appears to be more or less over.
OSHKOSH, WI
wtaq.com

Parents Charged with Neglect After Child Dies of Fentanyl Poisoning

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — After an 18-month-old child apparently found illicit drugs while his parents were napping and died of fentanyl poisoning, the parents have been charged with child neglect resulting in death. Tyana Putzlocker, 22, made an initial court appearance Friday, where a $10,000 cash bond was...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police Lieutenant Retires After 25 Years of Service

After 25 years of wearing the badge, Manitowoc Police Department Training Lieutenant Paul Behrendt is retiring. Paul was hired by the Manitowoc Police Department on September 9, 1996 and he worked 3rd shift patrol from that time until February 28, 2001. During this time Paul began service as a Citizens’ Academy Instructor in 1997 (to present), Tactical Training Assistant from 1999 until 2015, and a Handgun Instructor beginning in 1999 (to present).
MANITOWOC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Prison#Federal Prosecutors#Marijuana#Oxford#The Bureau Of Prisons#Action 2 News
nbc15.com

Bicycle stolen at gunpoint on bike path

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating a robbery where a man’s bike was stolen at gunpoint late Saturday night. According to Madison police, a man was riding on a bike path near Sargent Street and Dennett Drive around 10:30 p.m. A masked person stepped in front of the bike, pointed a gun at the rider and demanded the bike.
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fatal motorcycle accident in Marinette County

TOWN OF GROVER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says one man is dead after losing control of his motorcycle on the highway Saturday evening. Authorities received calls around 5:53 P.M. of a motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 41 in the southbound lanes just north of the Oconto County Line.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whby.com

I-41 traffic stops lead to arrests and drug seizures in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC, WI –Three traffic stops lead to drug seizures and arrests in Fond du Lac County. The stops were made June 28th, 29th and 30th on Interstate 41. They led to the discovery of cocaine, counterfeit pills and marijuana. Over 1,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl were found during one of the stops. Two Appleton men and a Milwaukee man were arrested during those stops. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt tells Action 2 News the traffic stops were a stroke of good luck for law enforcement and communities around the state.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Coppersmith gets 20-year sentence for double-fatal OWI crash

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WLUK) -- Samuel Coppersmith, 22, who killed two and severely injured two others in what authorities say was a drunk and drugged July 19, 2020 crash has received a 20-year prison sentence. Coppersmith was convicted in May. At only 22 years old, Coppersmith will spend a...
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man sentenced to 20 years for fatal drunk and drugged driving crash

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a drunk and drugged driving crash that killed two people and injured two people. Samuel J. Coppersmith, 21, was convicted of two vehicular homicide charges and two vehicular injury charges. He pleaded no contest in May and was found guilty. The remainder of the counts were dismissed as part of the plea.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Man Arrested for Armed Robbery in Sheboygan

The Sheboygan Police Department has arrested a suspect involved in a recent armed robbery. Officers were informed yesterday (July 6th) at around 4:40 p.m. of a man brandishing a handgun. When they arrived, they found a juvenile who had been robbed at gunpoint. A suspect was identified and arrested later...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
whby.com

Appleton man gets 20 years for double-fatal crash

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — An Appleton man is sentenced to 20 years in prison for a deadly rollover crash. Samuel Coppersmith is also sentenced in Fond du Lac County Court to seven years of extended supervision and three years of consecutive probation. Coppersmith had alcohol and drugs in...
APPLETON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan armed robbery; teen in custody

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - One person was taken into custody on Wednesday, July 6 following an armed robbery in Sheboygan. It happened around 4:40 p.m. According to police, officers were sent to a north side neighborhood for a report of a man brandishing a handgun. Upon arrival, they found that a juvenile had been robbed at gunpoint.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

UPFRONT: Madison’s mayor speaks on alleged shooter entering the city

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - This week on Upfront—Madison’s mayor speaks with WISN’s Matt Smith about the suspect Highland Park shooter coming to her city. “Given what authorities have told us and given what you know, I mean how close was this city to having this alleged gunman stop and get out of his car and start shooting?” Smith asked.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy