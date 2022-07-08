CBS Miami introduces New Chief Meteorologist/Hurricane Specialist Ivan Cabrera 03:09

MIAMI - We all love being outside. It's why Miami is our home. But even here in the best place in Florida, the weather can change in a moment.

Blue skies can quickly turn dark and sometimes even dangerous. That's why CBS Miami is making two big changes to help keep our viewers up to date on our ever-changing weather.

First, let us introduce NEXT Weather Chief Meteorologist and Hurricane Specialist Ivan Cabrera.

Born in Cuba, Ivan grew up in Miami. He holds the AMS Television Seal of Approval from the American Meteorological Society.

He most recently served as chief meteorologist for KOB 4 and Telemundo in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Before heading to New Mexico, he served as a meteorologist for CNN and HLN.

He's also worked as a meteorologist for WFTS-TV in Tampa, WESH-TV in Orlando, and at The Weather Company, which included regular appearances on Fox News Channel.

During his career, he's forecasted and led viewers, on both the local and national level, through multiple storms and hurricane catastrophes, each devastating and each unique. Katrina, Charlie, and Sandy, just to name a few. More recently Wilma which destroyed his mother's home. Oh, and let's not forget about Irma and Maria.

Now at CBS Miami, he will provide invaluable information to viewers as they prepare for any threat to South Florida.

"As our science continues to evolve from hurricane computer modeling to new ways of understanding storm surge, the team and I at CBS4 will develop and deploy leading edge tools you can use to make smart decisions and we will do it without hype and scare tactics. We will be the calm in the storm," said Cabrera.

He added that during hurricane season, he and the team will work alongside the National Hurricane Center, emergency managers, and elected officials to give viewers the straightforward information they need to protect what matters most when it matters most.

So what's the other big change?

NEXT Weather.

It's what viewers have been asking for and what we'll deliver.

NEXT Weather means the CBS Miami Weather Team will be the first to let viewers know what's happening next, as far in advance as possible.

As soon as they know about any big changes in the weather that could impact the viewers' safety or plans, they will alert them about what's to come. They'll also be constantly updating viewers about how the forecast is changing as any potentially destructive weather approaches, right down to the next few minutes.