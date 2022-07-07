ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike SB Shrouds The Blazer Low GT In Realtree Camo

By Sneaker News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamouflage patterns of all kinds have been a mainstay in the Nike SB footwear range. Dating back to the earliest seasons of the skate division, camo has stayed consistent year after year, draping the SB Dunk...

The Original Black/White Nike Air Flight Lite Mid Is Returning

Without any disrespect to the other original colorways or the newer styles that have released, THIS is the pair that we’ve all been waiting for. When we first learned off the re-issue of the Air Flight Lite II (now simply called the Air Flight Lite Mid) this black, white, and red pair with the static-y pattern on the interior is the one that we’ve been keeping an eye on. Finally, nearly a year after its return, fanatics of 1990s Nike Basketball will have their wishes come true.
This Nike Air Force 1 Low Points To The Mid ’90s With Grey, Black, And Volt

Although the Nike Air Force 1 Low officially debuted in 1983, it’s joined in on the 40th anniversary for Bruce Kilgore’s 1982 icon. Recently, the low-top variant of the made-for-basketball design appeared in a greyscale finish complimented by 1990s-reminiscent “Volt” flair. While not officially touted as a pair inspired by the original Air Max 95, the color palette is far too similar to Sergio Lozano’s 27-year-old design to be coincidental. The bulk of the Air Force 1‘s upper and sole unit indulges in either shades of grey or black, with the neon green animating branding on the tongue and the non-standard pull tab at the spine. Together, each aforementioned component further expands the sneaker’s already-extensive catalog of colorways, while also demonstrating that decades-old color combinations can still feel fresh in the modern day.
Air Jordan 14 “Light Ginger” Set For August 24th Release

Compared to classics the likes of the AJ1 and AJ4, the Air Jordan 14 rarely ever receives much time in the spotlight. But following some love from Jayson Tatum, the silhouette is finally seeing more releases, including a women’s exclusive “Light Ginger” colorway. An appropriate complement to...
Look: Best Marisa Miller 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Just last month, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was launched around the world. Over the years, there have been a number of iconic shoots that last the test of time. One of those came over a decade ago when Marisa Miller graced the magazine's pages in noting but body paint.
First Look At The Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red”

Sometimes the subtlest of changes can make the most drastic of differences. This upcoming Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” is an example of these impactful modifications, because the simple addition of Fire Red has given a quick facelift to the Air Jordan 9. Grey is not a stranger...
Kerwin Frost Presents Two Imaginative Colorways Of The adidas Microbounce

Having turned the Superstar supersized and the Forum Mid into the stuff of nightmares, Kerwin Frost has certainly established himself as one of adidas’ most unique collaborators. And after a brief hiatus, the multi-hyphenate is dropping two wildly different colorways of the Microbounce. The first is sure to be...
Parade Introduces Gender Expansive Underwear Range, "New:Cotton"

Gen Z-favorite label Parade is making underwear more accessible and inclusive with the launch of “New:Cotton,” a line of basics that are gender-expansive. The collection, co-designed with the Parade community for over 12 months, is comprised of 10 essential styles. The Boxer, Boxer Brief, Trunk and Playsuit are created to celebrate individuality and to fit anyone, while being made from fabrics responsibly sourced from trees and upcycled cotton. Bras and briefs arrive in color options ranging from bright orange to lilac purple, while boxer shorts are offered in black, gray, green, blue and more. The collection also features cropped tank tops and bodysuits that double as casual wear when styled with jeans or a shirt.
“Black” Patent Leather Meets “Pink” Accents On This Nike Air Force 1 Low

Over the last several years, customized Nike Air Force 1 Low pairs have become businesses for countless individuals across the globe. Throughout the 2000s, perhaps as a response to A BATHING APE’s multi-colored BAPE STAs, the Swoosh offered its iconic 1982 silhouette in hundreds of experimental styles. In the midst of its 40th anniversary, Bruce Kilgore’s legendary creation continues to experiment with color-blocking, materials and themes, with the latest proposition seemingly nodding to the mid-aughts. Shimmering black patent leather takes over everything from the mid-foot to tip-of-the-toe, while a light pink hue animates smooth panels from mid-foot to spine. White contrast enters the mix via the profile swooshes and oft-imitated sole unit, though nylon tongues and non-standard branding on the spine give the Air Force 1 a refreshing look.
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Stash “QUAI 54”

Some of the pieces from the upcoming Quai 54 collection — such as the Air Jordan 7 and quite a few apparel staples — have already been unveiled, building up hype for the event in July. And as further revealed today, an Air Jordan 1 Stash is also in the works.
Blue Ivy Carter Looks Just Like Beyoncé With These Giant Curls

The Golden State Warriors might have inched one step closer to NBA glory, but Blue Ivy Carter remains the night's winner. Blue Ivy Carter sat courtside with proud dad, Jay-Z, during game five of the 2022 NBA finals on June 13. As Jay-Z prepared to salute the arena, Carter, in the most subtle and Bey-esque way, let him know exactly what not to do when sitting next to a 10-year-old Grammy Award winner with bouncy, volume-packed curls. The energy of the stadium seemed nothing less than invigorating, yet Carter was clearly unbothered by the crowd when letting her dad know that her hair was of utmost importance.
Tan And Pink Outfit The Latest Nike Blazer Mid Next Nature

Sustainable footwear is now more available than it’s ever been. And with Next Nature, Nike is continuing to pump new, recycled colorways of silhouettes like the Air Force 1, Dunk Low, and the Blazer Mid. This rendition of the Blazer is as simple as previously-released colorways. A light pink...
Familiar Greys And Volts Appear On The Nike Air Max 95

From fish scales to the skeletal system, the Air Max 95 has indulged in a wide range of different inspirations. Here, however, Nike forgoes their usual storytelling in favor of a simple, universal colorway. Volt, though seldom used here, still makes a notable impression: the neon shade highlights the Swoosh-covered...
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Set For January 21st, 2023 Release

As 2022’s second-half gets underway, handfuls of Air Jordan releases for 2023 have begun joining the rumor mill. Recently, a mock-up of an Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” appeared across social media channels, suggesting that NIKE, Inc. is revisiting the mid-1990s color palette next year. Predominantly clad in “Black,” the upcoming retro is expected to include eye-catching blue and yellow accents at the lace toggles, Jumpman branding and tongue’s underside, as well as the shark teeth-reminiscent details at the midsole. Semi-translucent traction underfoot is also rumored to indulge in the vibrant color combination, which draws inspiration from the Air Jordan 8  “Aqua” that debuted in 1993 and celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2023. NIKE, Inc.’s retail version of the AJ 5 may not exactly resemble the initial mock-up included ahead, but it’s likely to include a similar arrangement as Michael Jordan’s eponymous label has been known for being self-referential while still maintaining a touch of novelty for the modern era.
Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Emerges In “University Gold” Morning After New Album

Whether or not you’re a fan of his recent Black Coffee-assisted album, there’s no denying Aubrey “Drake” Graham commanded a large chunk of attention on the internet last night with the announcement and release of his seventh studio album, “Honestly, Nevermind.” The Canadian megsastar is ostensibly trying to do the same in the realm of sneakers, as official images of his NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra in a “Black/University Gold” has surfaced.
The Nike Air Force 1 High Returns With “Sesame”-Colored Suede

Bruce Kilgore’s iconic Nike Air Force 1 High silhouette has been celebrating its 40th anniversary. While high-profile collaborations have been prepped for the event, the model has maintained relevance throughout the first six months of the year with handfuls of compelling general styles. For the latest proposition in the...
Nike Gets Sunny With This Air Max 97

The Nike Air Max 97 is expected to close out its 25th anniversary with a return to the original “Silver Bullet” colorway. Before, however, it’s dressed up in a straightforward “White” and yellow ensemble. Everything from the full-length Air Max unit underfoot to the pull...
Swoosh’d Ribbons Appear Again On The Nike Air Force 1

As Nike looks to variegate the Air Force 1 ever so slightly with minor changes, sneaker fans are being treated to an endless supply of classics. Fans of the ’82 model are enjoying a wealth of options as 2022 marks the 40th Anniversary of the Air Force 1, and while there are specific units created to mark the four decades, some pairs are joining the celebration in the background.
The Nike Air Max 90 Cleans Up In “Fire Red”

The Air Max 90 has indulged its wilder side many a time these past few months, playing around with everything from “Desert Camo” to a wide range of pastels. But here, the silhouette shows some rare restraint, outfitting much of itself in white. The neutral sees widespread use...
