ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Election officials face security challenges before midterms

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Election officials preparing for the upcoming midterms face a myriad of threats, both foreign and domestic, as they look to protect voting systems and run a smooth election while fighting a wave of misinformation that has been undermining public confidence in U.S. elections....

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
SFGate

Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows absentee ballot drop boxes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s conservative-controlled Supreme Court ruled Friday that absentee ballot drop boxes may be placed only in election offices and that no one other than the voter can return a ballot in person, dealing a defeat to Democrats who said the decision would make it harder to vote in the battleground state.
MADISON, WI
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Elections
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
Baton Rouge, LA
Elections
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Newsweek

Trump 'Terrified' as Walls 'Closing in' With Cipollone Hearing: Mary Trump

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, said Saturday that her uncle is "terrified" after former White House counsel Pat Cipollone was interviewed Friday by the House select committee that is investigating last year's Capitol riot. Cipollone testified before the committee behind closed doors after the panel subpoenaed...
POTUS
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Peters
Person
Frank Larose
Person
Kim Wyman
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jena Griswold
Person
Donald Trump
SFGate

Across southern Arizona, a full range of border woes for Biden

YUMA, Ariz. - The young men wearing parkas and sweatshirts appeared out of the darkness around 2 a.m., running for a gap in the border wall and sending up great clouds of dust. "Don't run!" the other migrants shouted in Spanish. "Walk!" the Border Patrol agents yelled. The 15 men,...
YUMA, AZ
AFP

US hails Abe as 'man of vision' ahead of family wake

Washington's top diplomat hailed assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe as a "man of vision" as he offered condolences Monday in Tokyo, where family will later hold a wake for the murdered politician. He handed Prime Minister Fumio Kishida letters from US President Joe Biden for Abe's family, who on Monday will hold a wake for the country's longest-serving prime minister at a major Buddhist temple in Tokyo.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Security#Infrastructure Security#Local Election#Us Elections#Election Fraud
The Independent

Army medic goes viral for attack on Roe v Wade decision: ‘How am I supposed to support this country’

A US army medic has publicly slammed the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade, which affirmed the right to abortion care for the past 50 years, in a viral video. The medic’s lament, posted just hours after the court’s judgement on 24 June, has only now gone viral after it was shared by alt-right conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec on Twitter.
MILITARY
SFGate

Retired general suspended after tweet critical of Jill Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — A retired three-star Army general has been suspended from his duties as an adviser to active-duty officers, an Army spokeswoman said Saturday. The suspension followed reports that his social media account carried a comment critical of first lady Jill Biden. Retired Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky was...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Sri Lanka talks grow urgent as political vacuum deepens

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka is in a political vacuum for a second day Monday with opposition leaders yet to agree on who should replace its roundly rejected leaders, whose residences are occupied by protesters, angry over the country’s economic woes. Protesters remained in President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence, his seaside office and the prime minister’s official home, which they took possession of on Saturday demanding the two leaders to step down. It was the biggest and most eventful day of protests over the past three months surrounding the administrative district in capital, Colombo. They remained there Monday saying they would stay until the resignations are official. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said Saturday he would leave office once a new government is in place, and hours later the speaker of Parliament said Rajapaksa would step down Wednesday.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy