2 injured in Williston crash

WILLISTON, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Two people were injured in a T-bone crash in Williston around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

A Kia Sorrento was traveling south on Hwy 2 and failed to stop at the red light at 58th St. when a Ford F-250 entered the intersection when the light turned green, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

After failing to stop at the red light, the Kia struck the Ford on the driver’s side.

Both vehicles stopped in the intersection.

The driver of the Kia, a 37-year-old woman from Epping, was taken by ambulance to CHI St. Alexius in Williston after sustaining serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford, a 51-year-old female, received minor injuries.

