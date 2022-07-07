ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Celebrating the life of Detective Greg Ferency

By Brandyn Benter
 3 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thursday marks a somber anniversary in Terre Haute.

One year ago, Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency was killed.

Ferency served the community for more than 30 years as a Terre Haute Police Officer. On July 7, 2021 he was shot and killed outside the FBI Field Office in Terre Haute. In addition to serving on the department, Ferency was also an FBI Task Force Officer.

Ferency’s family formed a non-profit organization in his memory called Project Never Broken. The organization works to support law enforcement and has partnered with the community to honor Ferency through a celebration of life at Afterburner Brewing Company.

'Raising a glass' for Ferency, community honors fallen officer

Ferency’s sister, Shelly Klingerman, who founded Project Never Broken, said that the day is all about coming together and sharing memories.

“Seeing all these people has nothing to do with anyone other than Greg. Greg had the ability to touch so many people in ways that maybe we did not know that it is him alone that is bringing these people out,” said Klingerman.

In collaboration with Project Never Broken, Afterburner Brewing created a special beer to honor Ferency. It’s called Nunquam Fractum which translates into Never Broken. The Beer is a classic American ale using Indiana grain and will be available while supplies last.

Company Co-Owner John Null said that he has family in law enforcement and the brewery is run by veterans, so it was important to them, to pay tribute in this way.

A look at this summer’s concerts coming to The Mill

“The law enforcement and sense of service is just something that’s near and dear to our heart,” said Null.

Another element of the festivities was a board featuring QR codes that when scanned allow visitors to record a supportive video for law enforcement that will then be sent to the THPD.

Klingerman said the board will remain available this weekend during a special concert honoring Ferency. The Overland Overtime Tailgate featuring the Macdaddy’s will take place Saturday, July 9 from 4-7 p.m. at The Mill in Terre Haute. With proceeds benefiting Project Never Broken.

WTWO/WAWV

Five vehicle wreck on Interstate 70

CLAY CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) Five vehicles were involved in an accident on Interstate 70 on the eastbound lanes near Clay County on Sunday, according to the Indiana State Police. Public Information Officer, Sgt. Matt Ames said it started when traffic was slowing down due to a semi-truck being disabled near the 27-mile marker. At the […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Defendant in Chloe Carroll case to be tried as adult

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A judge has ruled the juvenile charged with murder in the case surrounding the death of Chloe Carroll can be tried in adult court. In an order granting Waiver of Juvenile Court Jurisdiction, a Vigo County Juvenile Magistrate found that the state had proven the required elements to move the […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Annual car show returns to help raise money for 12 Points

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – July 9th marked the fourth year for the 12 Points Revitalization Car Show. This was the first year the car show was held at Collette Park. Over 160 entries of cars and bikes signed up. Awards were given out for several categories including top 20, Mayors choice, and club choice. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

First THSV class celebrates 50th reunion

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Saturday marked 50 years since the first class from South Vigo graduated. The festivities included dinner, conversation and pictures scattered across the Idle Creek Banquet Room. The graduating class is composted of students from Honey Creek, Wiley and Gerstmeyer. Classmate, Allen Boyd, recalls what it was like walking into THSV […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Bloomington firefighter gives gift of life through tissue donation

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Bloomington community, family, friends, and fellow first responders are honoring a Hoosier hero who will continue to serve others even after his passing. On Friday, Bloomington firefighter Robert Loviscek, a registered donor, donated his tissue at Indiana Donor Network. The Indiana Donor Network said his decision to be a tissue donor […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

40-year-old Joshua Ramos of Washington was arrested Friday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for Failure to Appear. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,500 bond. Bond was posted. 32-year-old Ciarra Rucker of Louisville, Kentucky was arrested Friday by the Daviess...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash in Shelburn sends one to hospital

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was taken to the hospital with what law enforcement described as non-life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Sullivan County. According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, the crash occurred at approximately 6:34 a.m. at US 41 and SR 48 near Shelburn. Cottom said the crash was due to […]
SHELBURN, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

