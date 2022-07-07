Celebrating the life of Detective Greg Ferency

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thursday marks a somber anniversary in Terre Haute.

One year ago, Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency was killed.

Ferency served the community for more than 30 years as a Terre Haute Police Officer. On July 7, 2021 he was shot and killed outside the FBI Field Office in Terre Haute. In addition to serving on the department, Ferency was also an FBI Task Force Officer.

Ferency’s family formed a non-profit organization in his memory called Project Never Broken. The organization works to support law enforcement and has partnered with the community to honor Ferency through a celebration of life at Afterburner Brewing Company.

Ferency’s sister, Shelly Klingerman, who founded Project Never Broken, said that the day is all about coming together and sharing memories.

“Seeing all these people has nothing to do with anyone other than Greg. Greg had the ability to touch so many people in ways that maybe we did not know that it is him alone that is bringing these people out,” said Klingerman.

In collaboration with Project Never Broken, Afterburner Brewing created a special beer to honor Ferency. It’s called Nunquam Fractum which translates into Never Broken. The Beer is a classic American ale using Indiana grain and will be available while supplies last.

Company Co-Owner John Null said that he has family in law enforcement and the brewery is run by veterans, so it was important to them, to pay tribute in this way.

“The law enforcement and sense of service is just something that’s near and dear to our heart,” said Null.

Another element of the festivities was a board featuring QR codes that when scanned allow visitors to record a supportive video for law enforcement that will then be sent to the THPD.

Klingerman said the board will remain available this weekend during a special concert honoring Ferency. The Overland Overtime Tailgate featuring the Macdaddy’s will take place Saturday, July 9 from 4-7 p.m. at The Mill in Terre Haute. With proceeds benefiting Project Never Broken.

