Walton County – The Health Advisory is issued on July 7, 2022, for Morrison Springs. The Advisory was issued based on the criteria for fecal indicator bacteria. This should be considered a potential health risk to the bathing public and swimming is not recommended. Samples taken are above the public health threshold for fecal indicator bacteria. Water quality exceedances are based upon the US Environmental Protection.

WALTON COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO