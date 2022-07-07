ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk Community Board offers virtual mental health training classes

By Adrianna Lawrence
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05CY7N_0gY96Xi100
Founded under the name Legend in 1984, Lenovo currently produces some of the most popular computers in the world, including the vaunted ThinkPad line of laptops. Read More

Adverse Childhood Experiences | Adult Mental Health First Aid

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Community Services Board’s Prevention Department is hosting two virtual training sessions for the Norfolk community.

Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) – Virtual Training

This training is free and open to those working in a professional and/or volunteer setting with people in the Norfolk community.

It goes in-depth about adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and the impact on behavior, so trainees can take what they learn and apply it to their day-to-day.

The training will be interactive and raffles will be offered throughout as well.

  • When: Thursday, July 14 | 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
  • Where: Virtual
  • Price: Free

Register for the class here.

Adult Mental Health First Aid – Virtual Training

This free training offers anyone, regardless of background or degree, an understanding of how to identify and respond to mental health and substance abuse obstacles.

The one-day course also offers certification as a Mental Health First Aider and access to networks and resources, upon completion.

Pre-work is required to be completed before the training.

Registration closes July 18 at 5 p.m. or when the class fills up.

  • When: Thursday, July 21 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Where: Virtual
  • Price: Free

Register for the class here.

Contact Danielle McDowell to find out about future classes: Danielle.McDowell@norfolk.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTKR

Dominion Energy awards $150K to support veterans in crisis

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - $150,000 has been awarded to help local veterans in crisis. Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation (CRHF) announced that Dominion Energy has awarded it a $150,000 grant to support veterans in crisis by donating the lead gift for behavioral health initiatives at the hospital. Since 2018, the medical center...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Norfolk, VA
Health
Norfolk, VA
Government
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
WTVR CBS 6

Virginia cafe owners want community to socialize with cats

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — What do cats, coffee and community all have in common?. They’re all essential parts of a new business coming to Newport News this summer. Cups and Claws Café will offer a chance to socialize with adoptable cats while drinking a cup of coffee and munching on baked goods. The owners want the café to be a place where the community can come to read, work, relax, create and play.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

School Hiring Push

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you or someone you know is looking for a job, listen up! The largest school district in the area is hiring ahead of the new school year. Anne Glenn-Zeljeznjak and Sean Barnes from Virginia Beach Public Schools joined us with the details. Virginia Beach...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Administrator of York Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and The Hamilton Assisted Living Chosen As Future Leader in Long-Term and Post-Acute Care

YORK-One local employee in the healthcare field has been chosen to participate in a distinguished national program as a future leader in the industry. Virginia Health Services announced on Monday, June 27 that Elizabeth Cabusora, administrator of York Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and The Hamilton Assisted Living in York County, has been chosen by the American Health Care Association (AHCA) and the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL) as a national, future leader in long-term and post-acute care.
YORK COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Training#Mental Health First Aid#Community Services#Norfolk Community Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WAVY News 10

Ms. Wheelchair Virginia competes in national pageant next week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The reigning Ms. Wheelchair Virginia USA is on the road to the national competition. WAVY News 10 first introduced you to Gloria Thornton in February. She is a military wife living in Virginia Beach. Thornton’s pageant platform focuses on physical disabilities, chronic illness, and...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

A look inside one unit at the condemned Seaview Lofts apartment building

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side has revealed the heartbreaking scenes outside Seaview Lofts apartments as residents have been forced to relocate. The interior of the apartment, which was previously occupied by a 44-year-old tenant who has lived in two units in the building since 2011, tells another story.
SEAVIEW, VA
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Chesapeake, VA USA

God showed me this morning that I’m not the only one with problems. Thank you for letting me find this heart. He heard my prayers. I love my heart.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Virginia adds 2 new Amtrak round trips to Washington

New round-trip Amtrak routes will start Monday between Washington and two Virginia cities: Norfolk and Roanoke. The Washington Post reported Saturday that the additions will bring to eight the number of state-funded round trips from the nation’s capital. Amtrak expanded service to Richmond last year. It says the said the latest additions will give riders more options to travel in Virginia and help connect them to the Northeast.
VIRGINIA STATE
point2homes.com

3469 Vivian Street, Norfolk, Norfolk County, VA, 23513

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL HOME! Spacious Open Floor Plan! Hardwood Floors, Cherry Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances - this lovely home has all the upgrades! 5 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths! Downstairs Bedroom with Bath. Primary Bedroom with Spa Bath! 2 Car Garage! Huge Fenced Yard! This GORGEOUS HOME is centrally located near Bases, Beaches, Restaurants, Shopping, Museums and FUN! THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS PERFECT FOR EVERYONE! COME MAKE IT YOURS!
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

37K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy