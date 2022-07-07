Norfolk Community Board offers virtual mental health training classes

Founded under the name Legend in 1984, Lenovo currently produces some of the most popular computers in the world, including the vaunted ThinkPad line of laptops. Read More

Adverse Childhood Experiences | Adult Mental Health First Aid

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Community Services Board’s Prevention Department is hosting two virtual training sessions for the Norfolk community.

Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) – Virtual Training

This training is free and open to those working in a professional and/or volunteer setting with people in the Norfolk community.

It goes in-depth about adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and the impact on behavior, so trainees can take what they learn and apply it to their day-to-day.

The training will be interactive and raffles will be offered throughout as well.

When: Thursday, July 14 | 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Virtual Price: Free

Register for the class here.

Adult Mental Health First Aid – Virtual Training

This free training offers anyone, regardless of background or degree, an understanding of how to identify and respond to mental health and substance abuse obstacles.

The one-day course also offers certification as a Mental Health First Aider and access to networks and resources, upon completion.

Pre-work is required to be completed before the training.

Registration closes July 18 at 5 p.m. or when the class fills up.

When: Thursday, July 21 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Virtual Price: Free

Register for the class here.

Contact Danielle McDowell to find out about future classes: Danielle.McDowell@norfolk.gov