Sheriff: California woman a victim in rural Kan. double murder
Hutch Post
3 days ago
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend double murder have identified one of the victims as 43-year-old Saren Negrete-Perez of California, according to Lt. Benjamin Blick. The sheriff's office has not released the name of the male victim. Just after 5 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies were sent...
SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities investigating a 4th of July weekend double murder in rural Kansas are asking the public’s assistance in locating 42-year-old Hieu Trong Luong. He is also known as Sunny, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Just after 5 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies were...
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a random sword attack have taken the suspect into custody. Just before 1:30p.m. Tuesday, a suspect observed by security camera attacked an individual in the 700 block of W 2nd Street in Wichita, according to police. On Wednesday, police asked the public for...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to a release from Hutchinson police, at 2:16 Sunday morning, they were sent to the area of 20th and Main to check on a man. When they found him, he had apparently shot himself. He died at the scene. They do not suspect foul play and will not release the man's name.
MCPHERSON COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 7:30a.m. Sunday in McPherson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Lincoln MKZ driven by Michael L. Ruddle, 73, Galva, was eastbound at 230 U.S. 56 turning into a driveway. The driver did not see 69-year-old Timothy...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansas boaters were arrested by game wardens over the July 4 holiday weekend for drinking and boating. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says over the July 4 holiday weekend, game wardens participated in Operation Dry Water to prevent boating under the influence. It said wardens patrolled lakes, rivers and reservoirs to target impaired boat operators and safety violations to keep Kansans safe while on the water.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Prosecutors laid out graphic testimony on Friday during Cornell McNeal’s capital murder trial. They say he attacked and raped Letitia Davis before setting her on fire in Wichita’s Fairmount Park in 2014. KSN spent the day in the courtroom as prosecutors laid out more evidence against McNeal. It was a full […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A chase involving the Wichita Police Department Thursday afternoon ended with a suspect crashing his vehicle into a light pole at Harry and Edgemoor in southeast Wichita. Wichita police said about 2:30 p.m., officers tried to stop a man who had an outstanding warrant connected with...
Two men were charged in court Thursday in connection with a shooting that left two people dead early Saturday in east Sedgwick County. David Baeza, 42, was charged with two counts of voluntary manslaughter. Joseph Ponse, 43, was charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, according to court documents.
Game wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks took part in Operation Dry Water over the July 4th weekend. The nationwide law enforcement effort aimed to prevent boating under the influence (BUI). Game wardens patrolled Kansas lakes, rivers, and reservoirs, targeting impaired boat operators and safety violations. The...
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are looking for a man who shot and killed a dog. It happened May 15 near in the 4700 block of East Murdock, near Oliver. Cindy Zeiner carries the dog’s ashes with her at all times. "It's been awful,” Zeiner says.” I miss...
WICHITA, KAN. – A California man was sentenced three years in prison following a jury conviction in Sedgwick County on one count of mail fraud and one count of making a false representation in a bankruptcy proceeding, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, in January...
One El Dorado man was arrested for the sexual exploitation of children through the use of electronic devices on June 30. The El Dorado Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence in El Dorado as part of an investigation reported by way of a cyber tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
TOPEKA — A new judicial committee report on evictions in Kansas points to multiple problems with a complex, fast-paced legal system for ousting tenants who fail to pay their rent. Three-fourths of eviction filings are resolved through procedural errors, an indicator of the ignorance tenants and landlords have with...
On Wednesday, July 6th, Saint George Police Department served two search warrants simultaneously at 107 N Lincoln Street and 215 Kelly Lane, both in Saint George, Kansas. Saint George Police Department has been investigating an ongoing distribution of marijuana, prescription pills and possible fentanyl to teenagers in the Pottawatomie County area.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For Miss Kansas' Outstanding Teen 2022, Niomi Ndirangu, finding her voice while suffering from epilepsy growing up was a challenge. "I was diagnosed when I was five years old," Ndirangu said. "As I started growing up, and going to school and being out in my community and doing all the things, I felt that I didn't have the proper care that I needed. Especially in the classroom setting, I would have times where I would have a seizure in class and my teachers would say, oh, well, why are you not paying attention in class? They would notify my mother about it and she would say, did you know that she had seizures? My teachers said no, absolutely not, we had no idea. That, to me, is a huge problem. If you don't know what type of medical risks or what signs to look for when one of your students is having a seizure, that can be seriously life threatening."
OSAGE COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 9a.m. Thursday in Osage County. A 2001 Dodge Caravan driven by Velma J. Kissinger, 64, Ottawa, was northbound on Interstate 35 just north of the Melvern exit, according to the Osage County Sheriff's Department. The van traveled off the...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You may have heard of a DUI, but you don’t want a BUI either. “You will be arrested if you are charged with boating under the influence,” said Eric Deneault with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. “We know through studies that the majority of boating accidents are caused by alcohol consumption. One of the things we are trying to do is to get people out there to make those good choices and have a sober driver and enjoy the boating, but enjoy it safely.”
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Police Department is working on the next generation of officers next week. "The 14th of July, we'll be hosting our youth academy," said chief Jeff Hooper. "This year, we targeted kids that were in 6th grade that will be going into 7th grade. It's a whole day full of fun events at the police department. We feed them lunch and we allow them to work a crime scene and get on the radio and dispatch officers and a lot of other law enforcement activities they're going to get to participate in."
Way back in 2017, the gaming industry was shocked by the news that a gaming-related swatting incident had actually resulted in the death of an innocent person. In a nutshell, Call of Duty gamers engaged in griefplay against each other essentially called in a fake SWAT call on an unrelated address in Wichita, Kansas. When the innocent and unarmed resident, Andrew Finch, opened the door, a SWAT officer shot and killed him, marking the first swatting murder in the US. (Unfortunately, it wasn’t the last.)
