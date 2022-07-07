ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Sheriff: California woman a victim in rural Kan. double murder

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend double murder have identified one of the victims as 43-year-old Saren Negrete-Perez of California, according to Lt. Benjamin Blick. The sheriff's office has not released the name of the male victim. Just after 5 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies were sent...

