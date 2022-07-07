ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

West Des Moines officials approve site plan for Iowa's first Dave & Buster's

By Sarah Kay LeBlanc, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
Iowa's first Dave & Buster's is one step closer to becoming reality after the West Des Moines City Council unanimously approved its site plan Tuesday.

The arcade and sports bar chain plans to build a 22,600-square-foot location on just under an acre at 170 South Jordan Creek Parkway, near the Residence Inn by Marriott east of Jordan Creek Town Center Lake.

However, the council's approval comes with the condition that a building permit will not be issued until the final plan is approved by city council.

Crews have not yet begun construction on the site and West Des Moines' Development Coordinator Linda Schemmel said company officials have not relayed an anticipated finish date as of yet.

Jordan Creek's Senior General Manager Randy Tennison said that though there are a few hundred parking spots fenced off now in front of the Century 20 movie theater, the Dave & Buster's will only take away about 50 to accommodate its total footprint.

The spots that are blocked off should open back up in the spring, Tennison said, and are fenced off for crews to do underground work in preparation for the arcade and sports bar.

The arcade and sports bar chain began planning a location in the Jordan Creek Town Center in spring 2019.

"We're very excited about it," Tennison said.

Sarah LeBlanc covers the western suburbs for the Register. Reach her at 515-284-8161 or sleblanc@registermedia.com. Follower her on Twitter at @sarahkayleblanc

