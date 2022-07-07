ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Buffalo, Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Merrick, Nance, Polk, York by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-07 17:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buffalo; Hall; Hamilton; Howard; Merrick; Nance; Polk; York BRIEF LANDSPOUT TORNADOES POSSIBLE IN ASSOCIATION WITH...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Custer, Lincoln, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 21:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Custer; Lincoln; Logan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Lincoln, southeastern Logan and west central Custer Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 1002 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Arnold to 12 miles southeast of Gandy to 16 miles northeast of Maxwell. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Arnold, Callaway, Merna, Finchville, Pleasant Hill and Milldale. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 266 and 271. Highway 92 between mile markers 243 and 273. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Antelope, Boone, Madison, Pierce, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 00:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Madison; Pierce; Platte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR WESTERN MADISON...NORTHWESTERN PLATTE...SOUTHWESTERN PIERCE SOUTHERN ANTELOPE AND BOONE COUNTIES At 1245 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Elgin to 4 miles southeast of Cedar Rapids, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Petersburg around 1250 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include St. Edward, Elgin, Oakdale, Tilden, Newman Grove and Lindsay. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Fillmore, Franklin, Hall, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Fillmore; Franklin; Hall; Hamilton; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Thayer; Webster; York HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heat index values as high as 100 to 106 degrees are expected during the afternoon and early evening hours on Sunday. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will provide at least some relief from the heat, averaging 15 to 20 MPH with higher gusts. This is a one-day heat event, as Monday will be several degrees cooler.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greeley, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 00:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greeley; Valley THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR GREELEY AND NORTHEASTERN VALLEY COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire.
GREELEY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 00:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garfield; Wheeler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GARFIELD AND WHEELER COUNTIES At 1230 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bartlett to near Spalding to 6 miles east of Greeley, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bartlett, Ericson and Pibel Lake State Recreation Area. This includes Highway 281 between mile markers 132 and 146. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Nance by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 00:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Nance A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Nance County through 130 AM CDT At 1240 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Belgrade, or 37 miles north of Grand Island, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Belgrade around 1250 AM CDT. Fullerton around 1255 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Genoa. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
NANCE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Nance by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 01:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nance A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN NANCE COUNTY At 113 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Genoa, or 20 miles west of Columbus, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Nance County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NANCE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Burt, Butler, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Madison, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 01:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burt; Butler; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Douglas; Madison; Platte; Sarpy; Saunders; Stanton; Thurston; Washington; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 458 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BURT BUTLER COLFAX CUMING DODGE DOUGLAS MADISON PLATTE SARPY SAUNDERS STANTON THURSTON WASHINGTON WAYNE
BURT COUNTY, NE

