Opinion: United Way expands funding to groups formerly shut out of the process

By Alex Cureton
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

I commend United Way of Greater Cincinnati for its recently unveiled investment strategy that resulted in 16 new partners and 23 partners led by Black or Hispanic leaders.

Opening up funding to organizations that are trusted and closest to the challenges will yield new ideas and solutions. Focusing on systems change and allowing the community to determine what opportunities receive attention is a more efficient way to true change and long-term success.

As one of the new organizations to receive funding, High Achievers Aim High is ecstatic to gain the trust of United Way and our community. We help young people and families thrive through academic enrichment, tutoring, mentoring, peer mediation and other career preparatory programs. We are among 12 partners that received funding to ensure youth from low-income neighborhoods have supportive and coordinated pathways toward economic well-being through continuing education and employment after high school.

It wasn’t long ago organizations like ours were shut out from United Way funding. Lacking the infrastructure to meet United Way requirements or lengthy applications processes, they simply didn’t apply. The belief was United Way supported the large, established nonprofits, not grassroots organizations.

That began to change when United Way launched its Black Empowerment Works grants, funding Black-led ideas to address poverty within their communities. It gained speed with COVID-19, when United Way proactively reached out to those organizations with emergency funding and Personal Protection Equipment.

High Achievers Aim High intends to do great things with this funding. At noon on June 4, we opened the new High Achievers Aim High Community Learning Center at 2475 W. Galbraith Road, featuring a carnival for kids, and the community was invited to learn more about how our organization helps youth succeed academically and be prepared for fulfilling careers.

We are changing our communities one child at a time. The future is bright.

Thank you, United Way.

Alex Cureton is the founder and leader of High Achievers Aim High.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Opinion: United Way expands funding to groups formerly shut out of the process

