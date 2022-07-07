ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, NC

People & Places: Shortway Brewing Company in Newport

By Ken Watlington
 3 days ago

Editor’s Note: Ken Watlington’s “People & Places” series in July will be part of his “Brew To You” series. The “Brew To You” tour highlights the impact craft breweries are making across Eastern North Carolina.

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a lot to like about Newport, especially if you’re a craft beer lover.

Shortway Brewing Company opened along Chatham Street in 2017.

“Coastal Carolina, we love being here,” brewery owner Matt Shortway said.

Shortway is a Marine Corps veteran who spent three years at Cherry Point before landing in Twentynine Palms, California, where his love for craft beer grew.

“That Southern California beer scene that we so much enjoyed, we wanted to bring a bit of that and tweak it with our own personal experiences by using North Carolina grown grains and some of the flavors that are a little more prevalent over here and tie it all into the place that we love to live,” Shortway said.

Shortway said Newport “seemed the right fit for not only a brewery but also our family.”

Listen to a podcast of Ken's conversation with Matt and Lindsay Shortway

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

IN THIS ARTICLE
