Columbus, OH

Neighbors remember father, daughter killed in north Columbus fire

By Karina Cheung
 3 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Neighbors in North Columbus are in mourning after a tragic house fire claimed the lives of two people.

A father and daughter died while the mother remains in critical condition after the fire on Bolenhill Avenue.

Joe and Anne Carter, who have lived across the street from the family for more than a decade, said their hearts are broken.

“They’re a very, very tight family unit. We would just sit here on the porch and talk until 2-3 in the morning about everything, nothing and not even realize the time has gone by,” Anne said. “We’d just sit and talk for hours.”

The Carters say they both woke up to the sound of fire trucks around 3:00 a.m. Thursday.

They said the day was supposed to be one of celebration for the teenage daughter.

“Today was her birthday. She was 19 years old,” Joe said. “They were going to have a party for her.”

The Columbus Division of Fire has not released the names of those who were rescued from the fire.

“We’ve seen an uptick in fatal fires this year. Not sure why but the only recommendation I can always say is please have smoke detectors in your house,” Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said. “I don’t know if that’s the case here but it certainly is a good step in preventing fatal fires.”

Anne says she wants the community to remember the family for their kind hearts.

“He worked on everybody’s car, she worked on our son’s car for free one time. He was just always ready to help anybody with anything,” she said.

Joe said the family’s daughter was a light in the neighborhood.

“[She’d] always make your day a little bit better. Her smile, her laugh, loved her laugh — there will never be another laugh like that.”

Anne added that she’s still having trouble knowing that they’re gone.

“I can’t quite comprehend. It’s just not quite, I don’t even know, I’m still processing,” she said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

People in the neighborhood say firefighters were out earlier Thursday making sure everyone had a working fire alarm.

