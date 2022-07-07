Sunrise Over Butterfly Garden At The Lake Deaton United Methodist Church

Pastor John Gray was rushed to the emergency unit of his local hospital and put in the critical care unit, his wife explained on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Aventer Gray told her Instagram followers that her husband is in need of prayers after her husband suffered what she termed as a “saddle pulmonary embolism in the pulmonary artery and more lung blood clots,” she penned on her page.

