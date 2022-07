Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a stolen tractor from a Warsaw business. On Saturday, June 23, the KCSO responded to a business in the 2600 block of South Country Club Road, Warsaw. It was reported that a red and white 1974 International 966 farm tractor with a black front-end loader and a bat-wing mower had been stolen from the business, according to a news release from Crime Stoppers.

WARSAW, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO