ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Creative writing ‘Imaginarium Convention’ lands in Louisville this weekend

By Stephanie Wolf
WFPL
WFPL
 3 days ago
Photo: Molly Daniels

A convention for writers of all kinds – and their fans – is in Louisville this weekend.

Now in its ninth year, the Imaginarium Convention is a three-day event featuring programming like panel discussions, workshops, a film festival, live music and cosplay. It focuses on creative writing.

“By writing, I mean, all forms of writing: writing, not just for books, but also for screenplays, game development, songwriting, all the different spheres of writing,” founder and executive director Stephen Zimmer told WFPL News.

Zimmer said the convention builds on the idea that “imagination is at the root of anything innovative.”

“From scientific invention, to creativity, everything starts at the foundation of the imagination.”

Co-director and organizer Holly Phillippe added that it’s a good opportunity for creative professionals to “come together to network, to learn from each other.”

“We’ve got people just starting out writing or in film, and then we’ve got people that are best-selling authors, filmmakers from LA,” she said. “That’s what the great thing is about Imaginarium.”

The weekend’s “guest of honor” is fiction editor Ellen Datlow, who has edited science fiction, fantasy and horror for decades for publications like OMNI Magazine.

Other prominent guests and speakers include “Walking Dead” actor Santiago Cirilo and Kentucky author Virginia Smith.

Phillippe said there will also be ample programming dedicated to romance and mystery writing.

And this year’s convention will see the “biggest participation ever by game developers,” which is an area they’ve focused on growing the past few years.

“Whether we’re talking video games, or tabletop, role-playing games, from the writing of modules for game systems, the writing of the rules and guidebooks… also writing the scripts and scenarios, writing is very much a part of all those things within the game world,” Zimmer said.

People don’t need to be professional writers to come.

“The rich content is there, but it’s also fun,” he said. “And we found that people [who] aren’t necessarily a professional writer or filmmaker, if they’re just like a fan, they have plenty that fascinates them.”

The Imaginarium Convention runs Friday through Sunday at the Holiday Inn Louisville East.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFPL

Immersive art show ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ opens in Louisville

It’s supposed to be like stepping into the middle of one of Vincent Van Gogh’s paintings. That’s how producers of “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” describe it. The traveling art show opens Wednesday in Louisville, and features projections of about 300 of his works, including his famous “Starry Night,” illuminating tens of thousands of square feet of exhibition space at the Kentucky International Convention Center.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Entertainment
Louisville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creativity#Role Playing Video Game#Wfpl News#Omni Magazine
WFPL

Judge hears arguments, considers further Ky. abortion blocks

A Jefferson County judge will soon decide whether to further block two of Kentucky’s most restrictive abortion laws, nearly a week after he issued a restraining order preventing their enforcement. Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Mitch Perry heard testimony from four witnesses over the course of more than seven...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
WFPL

Louisville children 6 mo. and older have begun to get COVID-19 vaccines

Young children in Louisville are beginning to get their COVID-19 vaccines, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved vaccines for children ages 6 months to 5 years old.  Some of the first vaccinations took place at Norton Children’s Hospital Friday morning. 4-year-old Stella Paul was one of the first Louisville children to receive […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy