Farmington, Fruitland men sentenced in separate assault cases

By Noel Lyn Smith, Farmington Daily Times
 3 days ago
FARMINGTON — Two men from the area have been sentenced to federal prison in separate cases that involve assault on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico and in Arizona.

Jamieson Mason, 29, of Fruitland, was sentenced to five years and 10 months in federal prison after stabbing a relative during a birthday party in October 2020.

Mason was sentenced on July 6 during a hearing in Albuquerque federal court, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

He pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon on Aug. 17, 2021 as part of a plea agreement, according to court documents.

Mason was initially charged with assault resulting in serious bodily injury and assault with a dangerous weapon on Oct. 14, 2020, but was indicted on Oct. 28, 2020, by a grand jury on the latter charge.

According to court documents, Mason was attending a birthday party on Oct. 3, 2020 at a residence in Upper Fruitland when he used a chef's knife to stab a female relative multiple times then left the residence after the incident.

The victim was taken to San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington and was treated for four stab wounds in her back, court documents state.

The Justice Department news release states the victim is now deceased and died from unrelated causes at a later date.

Mason is described in court documents as having a history of convictions for assaults and the use of deadly weapons.

The Daily Times archives state that Mason was on supervised probation after being convicted in September 2020 in New Mexico state court of felony robbery, aggravated battery and vehicle theft charges.

When released from federal prison, Mason will have three years of supervised release and mandatory outpatient substance abuse treatment, according to the Justice Department release.

Farmington man sentenced in Arizona federal court

Fabian Yazzie, 33, of Farmington, was sentenced to seven years and 2 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon, according to a Justice Department news release.

Yazzie was sentenced on June 27 during a hearing in federal court in Phoenix and had pleaded guilty this year as part of a plea agreement, the news release states.

The criminal complaint is redacted, but the news release states that Yazzie used a knife to stab the victim in the neck and hand on March 15, 2018 in Lukachukai, Arizona.

Yazzie will have three years of supervised release after his prison term.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

KRQE News 13

New Mexico women showcase their businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of women got together to support each other’s businesses and the chance to win two scholarships to take their work even further. “We always want to help [the] community, especially women and women who start their own businesses,” said Eva Blazejewski. For the second year in a row, New Mexican female […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Former Albuquerque Chief of Police passes away

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico law enforcement community is paying respects to former Albuquerque Police Department Chief, Gilbert G. Gallegos. Gallegos passed away Tuesday morning in Belen. In 1987, Gallegos was elected as National Vice-President of the country’s largest police organization, the Fraternal Organization of Police. He served four two-year terms. In 1995, Gallegos […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
