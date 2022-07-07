Farmington, Fruitland men sentenced in separate assault cases

FARMINGTON — Two men from the area have been sentenced to federal prison in separate cases that involve assault on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico and in Arizona.

Jamieson Mason, 29, of Fruitland, was sentenced to five years and 10 months in federal prison after stabbing a relative during a birthday party in October 2020.

Mason was sentenced on July 6 during a hearing in Albuquerque federal court, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

He pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon on Aug. 17, 2021 as part of a plea agreement, according to court documents.

Mason was initially charged with assault resulting in serious bodily injury and assault with a dangerous weapon on Oct. 14, 2020, but was indicted on Oct. 28, 2020, by a grand jury on the latter charge.

According to court documents, Mason was attending a birthday party on Oct. 3, 2020 at a residence in Upper Fruitland when he used a chef's knife to stab a female relative multiple times then left the residence after the incident.

The victim was taken to San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington and was treated for four stab wounds in her back, court documents state.

The Justice Department news release states the victim is now deceased and died from unrelated causes at a later date.

Mason is described in court documents as having a history of convictions for assaults and the use of deadly weapons.

The Daily Times archives state that Mason was on supervised probation after being convicted in September 2020 in New Mexico state court of felony robbery, aggravated battery and vehicle theft charges.

When released from federal prison, Mason will have three years of supervised release and mandatory outpatient substance abuse treatment, according to the Justice Department release.

Farmington man sentenced in Arizona federal court

Fabian Yazzie, 33, of Farmington, was sentenced to seven years and 2 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon, according to a Justice Department news release.

Yazzie was sentenced on June 27 during a hearing in federal court in Phoenix and had pleaded guilty this year as part of a plea agreement, the news release states.

The criminal complaint is redacted, but the news release states that Yazzie used a knife to stab the victim in the neck and hand on March 15, 2018 in Lukachukai, Arizona.

Yazzie will have three years of supervised release after his prison term.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e