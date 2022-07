Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 6 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Enjoy food trucks along with our famous apple cider donuts and apple cider slushies from the Sugar Shack. You can also enjoy picking flowers here at Dulls Tree Farm. Admission is $10/car or $5/person.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO