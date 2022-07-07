ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Klay Thompson is ‘grateful’ for fan he knocked over at Warriors parade

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
 3 days ago

Klay Thompson’s vertical isn’t what it once was.

That’s what the Warriors star had to say while explaining his now viral collision with a fan at the team’s championship parade last month in San Francisco.

“I tried to do a little hop, skip and a jump, and my vert ain’t as high as it used to be a few years ago, so I went stumbling, man,” Thompson said during an appearance on the latest episode of his teammate Andre Iguodala’s “Point Forward” podcast. “But I was just grateful she was there. She really threw me the best assist I’ve had in weeks. I was going down.”

Thompson was captured on video last month barreling over a woman and knocking her to the ground while running through the crowd during the parade festivities. The four-time NBA champion quickly turned and leaned down to help the woman up off the confetti-filled ground.

The Warriors returned to the Bay Area to party after they beat the Celtics in six games to win their fourth title in eight years.

Thompson returned to full strength this past season after suffering a torn ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals and a torn right Achilles in November 2020.

#Parade#The Warriors#Nba Finals#Celtics#Acl#Achilles
