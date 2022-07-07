ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimbledon lookahead: Djokovic to play Norrie in semifinals

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY

Novak Djokovic will be back on Centre Court in the Wimbledon semifinals on Friday. Djokovic is a six-time champion at the All England Club and has won the last three. He will face No. 9 Cam Norrie for a spot in Sunday’s final against Nick Kyrgios. Rafael Nadal had also advanced to the semifinals but he withdrew from the tournament because of an injury. Both Norrie and Kyrgios are at this stage of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

FRIDAY’S FORECAST

Sunny. High of 80 degrees Fahrenheit (27 degrees Celsius).

THURSDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Women’s Semifinals: No. 3 Ons Jabeur beat Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1; No. 17 Elena Rybakina beat No. 16 Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3.

Mixed Doubles Final: Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk beat Matthew Ebden and Sam Stosur 6-4, 6-3.

STAT OF THE DAY

60 — Number of years since the women’s final at Wimbledon featured two first-time Grand Slam finalists.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I made my decision because I believe that I can’t win two matches under these circumstances. I can’t serve. It’s not only that I can’t serve at the right speed, it’s that I can’t do the normal movement to serve.” — Nadal in announcing he was withdrawing from Wimbledon.

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

RELATED PEOPLE
