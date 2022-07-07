ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

How Will Celtics Round Out Their Roster?

By Bobby Krivitsky
Inside The Celtics
Inside The Celtics
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fgC6d_0gY91PpG00

The Celtics have three open roster spots and a pair of two-way slots to fill. Their most pressing need is acquiring a backup center capable of protecting the rim and contributing on the defensive glass.

Not that Boston wants to play four-on-five offensively, but a center that checks those two boxes above means Ime Udoka doesn't need to keep at least one of Robert Williams and Al Horford on the floor at all times or turn to small-ball while pacing those two. That's the primary objective.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S2zrk_0gY91PpG00
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

However, with Thomas Bryant turning down the Celtics for the Lakers, who offered him a chance to win the starting center position, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, it's going to be difficult for Boston to add a player who it trusts at the pivot in the playoffs.

To do so, they might utilize a portion of their $17.1 million trade exception, created by the sign-and-trade that sent Evan Fournier to the Knicks. But with the anticipated signing of Danilo Gallinari once the Spurs finalize his buyout and he clears waivers, the Malcolm Brogdon acquisition, and bringing back Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet, the Celtics are roughly $20 million above the luxury tax line already. That gives them a luxury tax bill of about $45 million.

How much of the NBA's largest TPE they're willing to use is likely tied to whether they part with a rotation player such as Grant Williams ($4.3 million) or Payton Pritchard ($2.2 million) to upgrade the depth behind the Timelord and Horford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1amRo7_0gY91PpG00
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Another option is trading Derrick White, who's on Boston's books for a cap hit of $16.9 million next season. Going that route would increase the likelihood of the Celtics acquiring a center on a more expensive contract.

Boston could also opt to preserve its rotation and draft capital, which includes three second-round picks next year, by signing one of the remaining free-agent centers. Doing so would mean accepting the blemishes on a player such as Dwight Howard, DeMarcus Cousins, Hassan Whiteside, or Ed Davis.

While the Celtics explore their options at center, such as the free agents above, signing a player from overseas, the G League, or trading for a player like Willy Hernangomez, Alex Len, or Olivier Sarr, filling out their remaining roster spots is more straight forward.

Boston will likely promote Brodric Thomas and Matt Ryan, who were on two-way deals last season. This year's second-round pick, JD Davison, will occupy one of the Celtics' two-way slots, and former Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year Trevion Williams is a candidate for the other.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NVWA4_0gY91PpG00
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Starting with Boston's first Summer League game Saturday against the Heat, Juhann Begarin, a six-foot-five forward who was a 2021 second-round pick, could play his way into a full-time or two-way roster spot.

Begarin produced 11.1 points and 4.2 rebounds for Paris Basketball, which elevated to Pro A, the top division in France, this season. With the need for him to get the necessary minutes to continue developing his game, a two-way spot seems more likely, but it also might be why he spends another year overseas.

The same applies to Yam Madar, who will play for the Israeli National Team against Poland and Estonia this summer.

Former first-round pick Mfiondu Kabengele is another player to keep an eye on at Summer League. The six-foot-nine, 250-pound Kabengele has the size, strength, and mobility to protect the rim, switch onto certain assignments, or at least not need to revert to a deep drop against a player coming off a screen.

He also shot 37.4 percent from beyond the arc in his two years at Florida State, but that was on 1.3 attempts per game. Like what Kabengele is physically capable of providing defensively, his ability to stretch the floor offensively falls into the category of untapped potential.

But if Kabengele, who turns 25 in August, excels at Summer League, he could play his way into a full-time or two-way roster spot with the Celtics or another NBA team.

Further Reading

Should the Celtics Trade Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reportedly Prefers 1 Trade Destination: Fans React

Kevin Durant is reportedly wanting to team up with one of the top contenders in the Western Conference. Earlier this offseason, Durant met with the Brooklyn Nets' front office to demand a trade. Don't expect a move anytime soon, though. The Eastern Conference team is going to take its time and wait for the right trade package.
BROOKLYN, NY
fadeawayworld.net

The Smart Blockbuster Trade Idea For The Lakers And Nets: Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook For Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons

The Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers are both teams that disappointed this season, and it seems as though both teams will be busy this offseason. The Lakers have already gotten a lot of new players to join their roster in free agency due to their poor season. The Nets are in disarray, especially after Kevin Durant's trade request and Kyrie Irving's presumed desire to leave for the Los Angeles Lakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Al Horford
Person
Yam Madar
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Sam Hauser
Person
Payton Pritchard
Person
Hassan Whiteside
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Demarcus Cousins
Person
Luke Kornet
Person
Kevin Durant
fadeawayworld.net

10 Best Free Agents The Boston Celtics Can Acquire This Summer

The Boston Celtics can be considered a major success story last season because they reached the NBA Finals thanks to the play of their two star players and the defensive abilities of the role players. The team fit perfectly together, and first-time head coach Ime Udoka did a fantastic job getting everyone to buy into their scheme. But as expected, the Boston Celtics faltered in the NBA Finals in favor of the more experienced Golden State Warriors. It was still an amazing season for the Celtics as nobody expected them to reach that far in the playoffs.
BOSTON, MA
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: New York Knicks Waive Veteran Player

On Friday, the New York Knicks have announced that they have waived veteran forward Taj Gibson. Gibson played 52 games last season, and averaged 4.4 points and 4.4 rebounds. The 37-year-old has played 13-years in the NBA for the Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder. The Knicks...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Basketball#Yahoo Sports#Knicks#Spurs#Tpe
thecomeback.com

Steph Curry responds to Kevin Durant rumors

Any thoughts of a Kevin Durant-Steph Curry reunion with the Golden State Warriors appear to have been put to rest by Curry, who says he is happy with the current roster, which also just so happens to have won another NBA title in June. “The rumor mill and all that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Everyone LeBron James interacted with instead of Russell Westbrook at Lakers Summer League

Naturally, on Friday night in Las Vegas, LeBron James didn’t play basketball but still owned the room, while Russell Westbrook-related drama was the biggest storyline surrounding a Los Angeles Lakers game. The Lakers, coached by Jordan Ott, were blown out 104-84 by the Phoenix Suns in their NBA 2K23 Las Vegas Summer League debut. Every […] The post Everyone LeBron James interacted with instead of Russell Westbrook at Lakers Summer League appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
Country
France
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
Inside The Celtics

Inside The Celtics

Boston, MA
604
Followers
336
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and in-depth coverage of the Boston Celtics

 https://www.si.com/nba/celtics

Comments / 0

Community Policy