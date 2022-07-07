ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late Jim Forbes elected to Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame

By Colin Deaver
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who belongs on the Mount Rushmore of El Paso sports figures will be honor by the state of Texas.

Jim Forbes, the late, great basketball player and coach from the Sun City, was elected to the Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame, it was announced on Thursday.

Forbes, who died in January at the age of 69 due to complications with COVID-19, will be inducted to the Hall of Fame with seven other people on May 20, 2023, at the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Clinic.

“Coach Forbes deserves this honor, he touched so many lives,” current Andress coach Eugene Costello told the El Paso Times on Thursday. Costello was Forbes’ assistant coach for many years. “Coaches from all over Texas will share stories of how he reached out to them and supported them in some way.”

One of the best athletes and coaches to ever call El Paso home, Forbes graduated from Bel Air High School as one of the most highly-touted players in city history. He went on to play at UTEP for Don Haskins and famously played for the 1972 United States Olympic basketball team.

He was drafted into the NBA, but injuries cut his playing career short. So, he turned to coaching, where he became one of the most successful high school coaches in state history. Forbes won over 700 games in his coaching career.

He also led both Riverside (1995) and Andress (2015) to the Texas Final Four, coming two wins shy of a state championship in each trip. Andress and Riverside have both renamed their gyms in his honor and Bel Air retired his No. 50. His name and number also hang in the rafters of UTEP’s Don Haskins Center.

