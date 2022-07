The Cridersville community stepping to help the fire department and have some fun too. This is the 57th year for the Cridersville Fireman’s Jamboree. The annual event kicked off Friday night with a great crowd and they are hoping that the crowd will be back Saturday to wrap up the jamboree. People could take part in Bingo for prizes Saturday afternoon and kids could jump around on the inflatables or take a pony ride. There was live music in the beer tent and games of chance for adults. The firefighters are happy to see the crowds come back year after year.

