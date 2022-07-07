ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Kern Medical workers announce 3-day strike over ‘unfair labor practice’

By Miabelle Salzano
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45QZ7g_0gY905XQ00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday morning, Kern Medical workers announced a three-day strike starting July 26 citing concerns over what they called “a series of unfair labor practice” including employee and in-patient safety concerns, staffing shortages and low wages.

Workers announced that if the hospital administration does not meet their demands, they will “engage in a three-day unfair labor practice strike.”

In a statement from Kern Medical, officials told 17 News Kern wage increases of 18 percent to 28 percent were offered over a new three-year agreement at the June 28 bargaining session with Service Employees International Union (SEIU), agreeing that their employees did deserve wage increases.

Kern Medical officials said the proposal SEIU offered on June 28 “is not reasonable or financially feasible,” in the statement.

“Our nation has seen unprecedented inflation from world events and unheard-of numbers of employee resignations. These events have also significantly affected Kern Medical and our dedicated employees. Our employees deserve wage increases now to continue to support themselves and support Kern Medical’s mission.

“Kern Medical is grateful to its incredible employees that have served heroically, especially these last two
years during the pandemic. Kern Medical continues to urge SEIU to meet and bargain in good faith to
reach a new agreement that gives needed wage increases that our employees deserve.”

There is no word on when the hospital and the union will head back to the bargaining table.

Comments

Crystal Moore
3d ago

California Loan is pricey to live in what do you think. the nation is feeling the crunch so deal with it like everybody else and you're no one special.

Reply
2
