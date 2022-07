PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A new federal filing charges sidelined Reditus Laboratories CEO Aaron Rossi with six counts of mail fraud. The new charges, filed as a Superseding Indictment June 6 in the US District Court for the Central District of Illinois, lay out an alleged scheme Rossi carried out from 2014 through 2018 to defraud the company he worked for, Central Illinois Orthopedic Surgery in Bloomington, and others of more than $1 million.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO