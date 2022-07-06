ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Bickel pledges $10 million gift to Flagler Cares

By Brent Woronoff
palmcoastobserver.com
 4 days ago

Dr. Stephen Bickel remembers when Flagler Cares was a tiny organization with big ambitions to provide a safety net of health and social services for the neediest people of Flagler County. Thanks to Bickel, Flagler Cares now has the resources to match its ambitions. Bickel has announced a $1...

www.palmcoastobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Charles Hanger

If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Charles Hanger served in Vietnam as a combat medic. He was wounded in action and received the Purple Heart Medal. Among his other military awards, Hanger received the Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters. Hanger and his wife, Jennifer, have been residents of Palm Coast since 1980. Hanger is ardently dedicated to veterans causes and is a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 86, where he is a service officer. He is also the founder and president of Brave-Aid, Inc., a not-for-profit charity that serves needy veterans. Hanger is also a member of the Flagler County Veterans Advisory Council, where he provides guidance on veterans issues in the county.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Toys for Tickets: Christmas in July program returns in Flagler Beach

The Flagler Beach Police Department is proud to announce that our annual Toys for Tickets program, which inspired last year's “Christmas in July,” will return in 2022. Citizens who receive a warning citation for a minor traffic infraction or a parking offense can volunteer to participate in a program that benefits the youth of our community. Citizen participation is 100% voluntary.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Islamorada resident in critical condition after car crash on I-95 in Flagler County

An Islamorada resident sustained critical injuries in a car crash on southbound Interstate 95 in Flagler County at about 11:08 p.m. July 9. The male victim was in the front passenger seat of a southbound sport utility driven by a 46-year-old Key Largo woman when the SUV was rear-ended near Mile Marker 283 by an SUV driven by a 44-year-old Georgia man. The Islamorada victim's age was listed as unknown in a Florida Highway Patrol report on the crash.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy