Bickel pledges $10 million gift to Flagler Cares

If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Charles Hanger served in Vietnam as a combat medic. He was wounded in action and received the Purple Heart Medal. Among his other military awards, Hanger received the Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters. Hanger and his wife, Jennifer, have been residents of Palm Coast since 1980. Hanger is ardently dedicated to veterans causes and is a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 86, where he is a service officer. He is also the founder and president of Brave-Aid, Inc., a not-for-profit charity that serves needy veterans. Hanger is also a member of the Flagler County Veterans Advisory Council, where he provides guidance on veterans issues in the county.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO