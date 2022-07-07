ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Several abortion-rights rallies planned in SD this weekend

By Jazzmine Jackson
KELOLAND TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, subsequently criminalizing abortion in South Dakota, abortion-rights protesters are beginning to organize. This weekend the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Planned Parenthood will host a rally and community building event in Sioux...

www.keloland.com

Comments / 4

AP_000489.ba36a8c67003479d8bb828df0755efff.1933
3d ago

Keep them off the streets and from jumping in front of my car 🚗. Almost got one last time. Not my fault can’t stop on a dime.

Reply(1)
5
George Taylor
3d ago

I have to work in the morning, if a baby killer jumps in front of my truck I'm not sure I can hit the brakes in time 🙃

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

SUV shot; SD Dems fail to nominate AG candidate; Heat builds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, July 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a shots-fired call on the west side of Sioux Falls that left an SUV with three bullet holes in the windshield, but no one’s hurt.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota State Representative back from VP meeting in D.C

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota state Rep. Erin Healy (D-Sioux Falls) is back from Washington, D.C. where she met with Vice President Kamala Harris Friday to discuss the subject of abortion rights. Healy received a phone call from the White House on Wednesday inviting her to D.C....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
Sioux Falls, SD
Health
Sioux Falls, SD
Society
KELOLAND TV

The week ahead in SD state government

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, July 11, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota’s Top Gun

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As kids, a lot of us grew up in KELOLAND owning and shooting our own bb guns; targeting tin cans and paper targets. But a 15-year-old from Humboldt, South Dakota aimed for a much bigger prize this past week. Cocked, locked, and loaded. 15-year-old...
KELOLAND TV

Inflation hardest on low-income SD residents

When Tyson Wade of Britton, S.D., moved to Sioux Falls in 2021, he never expected that even with a steady job, he would struggle financially and be on the verge of homelessness. But like everyone in South Dakota and across the U.S., Wade is enduring the effects of stubborn economic...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotafreepress.com

Team Noem: Smith Is Democrat! Sky Is Blue!

Team Noem says “Jamie Smith is one of the 10 most liberal legislators in South Dakota,” when Fugleberg’s read of the CPAC/ACU numbers pegs Smith as #10 out of 11 Democratic legislators. That’s like saying Prostrollo Auto Mall is one of the two worst places to buy...
MADISON, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
KEVN

South Dakota Democrats put together slate of statewide candidates

FORT PIERRE, S.D. - Roughly 125 South Dakota Democratic delegates gathered over the weekend to pull together a slate of candidates to run for statewide offices. Ultimately, six candidates would be nominated for seven different positions on the ballot. The only race that Democrats were unable to find a candidate...
ELECTIONS
gowatertown.net

South Dakota Governor candidate announces Lieutenant Governor choice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Democrat lawmaker Jamie Smith has selected fellow House member Jennifer Keintz of Eden (pictured) as his running mate as lieutenant governor. Smith is trying to unseat Gov. Kristi Noem in the November election. Smith made the announcement ahead of the Democrat Party’s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Protest#The Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood
KELOLAND TV

New crisis line in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On July 16 the 211 Helpline center will be joining the national 988 crisis line. This new number will be specifically for people, families and communities who are in crisis here in South Dakota. “So, there are crisis centers across the country that will...
HEALTH
Black Hills Pioneer

Inflation putting most pain on South Dakotans who make the least

SOUTH DAKOTA — When Tyson Wade of Britton, S.D., moved to Sioux Falls in 2021, he never expected that even with a steady job, he would struggle financially and be on the verge of homelessness. But like everyone in South Dakota and across the U.S., Wade is enduring the...
BRITTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, July 9

Sioux Falls, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, July 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The driver of a car is in the hospital after crashing into an old church building near downtown Sioux Falls last night.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Protests
1380kcim.com

Gov. Reynolds Orders Flags To Half Staff In Iowa For A Former Coralville Police Sergeant

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff tomorrow (Monday) from sunrise to sunset in honor and remembrance of Sergeant John Williams of the Coralville Police Department. Williams died from a medical emergency while responding to a shooting on July 3. Reynolds says, “Kevin and I join with Iowans in mourning the loss of Sergeant Williams, who faithfully served the city of Coralville for nearly three decades. Sergeant Williams embodied a true hero and tragically passed away while responding to a shooting of a young child. While we are deeply saddened by his passing, I am confident the City of Coralville and the State of Iowa are greater because of the countless lives touched through Sergeant Williams’ dedication and service. Our prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement.” Flags will be lowered on the State Capital Buildings, flag displays in the Capitol Complex, and all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCAU 9 News

Escaped North Dakota inmate arrested in South Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A man who escaped from a minimum-security lockup in Bismarck has been arrested in South Dakota. David Corn was arrested by the Aberdeen Police Department on Wednesday night. An Aberdeen woman authorities said helped him flee from the Missouri River Correctional Center south of Bismarck...
BISMARCK, ND
99.9 KTDY

Rabbit Found with Tentacle-Like Growths in South Dakota

Rabbits are usually considered cute animals. However, there is one rabbit in Sioux Falls, South Dakota that is not considered very cute. Neighbors in Sioux Falls have reported seeing a rabbit that is covered in growths that look like tentacles. Denis Schorr has seen this animal up close and personal...
arizonasuntimes.com

Tennessee Joins Arizona and 10 Other AGs in Lawsuit Aimed to Cleanse Federal Regulations Hampering Washing Machines, Dishwashers

Twelve attorneys general filed an opening brief Friday in a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for changes made this year to energy and water efficiency standards for dishwashers and washing machines. “These arbitrary washing machine regulations are unlawful, ineffective, and absolutely ridiculous,” Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich,...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy