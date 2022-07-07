ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hearse reported stolen in Endicott

ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Endicott Police Department is currently investigating a complaint of a reported stolen vehicle. It was reportedly stolen in the Village of Endicott on July 2nd around 1 p.m.

The vehicle is a Green 2014 Cadillac Hearse with a black top. It was last seen traveling southbound on Vestal Ave. in Endicott and then westbound on Rt. 434 in Vestal.

The hearse has since been recovered by the Endicott Police Department but the department is still investigating the theft.

Endicott Police ask anyone with information about the theft or video relating to the incident to contact the Endicott Police Department at 607-785-3341.

WIBX 950

Binghamton Man Guilty of Murder & Attempted Murder in 2020 Conklin Shootings

A Binghamton man is facing up to life in prison without parole after being found guilty of shooting a woman to death at a Conklin apartment complex in August of 2020. The jury in the Murder and Attempted Murder trial of 47-year-old Lance Johnson quickly returned guilty verdicts on all counts Thursday morning after only hearing closing arguments in the case Wednesday afternoon, July 6, in Broome County Court.
