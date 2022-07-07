Hearse reported stolen in Endicott

(Getty Images)

ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Endicott Police Department is currently investigating a complaint of a reported stolen vehicle. It was reportedly stolen in the Village of Endicott on July 2nd around 1 p.m.

The vehicle is a Green 2014 Cadillac Hearse with a black top. It was last seen traveling southbound on Vestal Ave. in Endicott and then westbound on Rt. 434 in Vestal.

The hearse has since been recovered by the Endicott Police Department but the department is still investigating the theft.

Endicott Police ask anyone with information about the theft or video relating to the incident to contact the Endicott Police Department at 607-785-3341.