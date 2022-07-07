Ionia Co. deputies looking for vandalism suspects

Surveillance photos disseminated by the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office show two suspected vandals in the Saranac area on July 6, 2022.

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who they say vandalized businesses and other property in Saranac.

It happened late Wednesday night into the early hours of Thursday, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office. Around 12:45 a.m., deputies got reports of people, who were believed to be juveniles, vandalizing businesses and other property.

Deputies say at least four businesses were vandalized, and possibly more. The suspects went behind some buildings in downtown Saranac and used “markers” on the windows, the sheriff’s office said. Nothing was broken.

The department estimates the alleged vandals to be anywhere between 12 and 20 years old. A couple of them were spotted but ran from deputies who were patrolling the area. Deputies and marked undercover detectives searched the village for several hours but were not able to find them.

Surveillance camera in a gas station convenience store captured images of the suspects, which were posted on the sheriff’s Facebook page.

Surveillance photos disseminated by the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office show two suspected vandals in the Saranac area on July 6, 2022.

If residents have any information or video of the individuals on their home security cameras, they are asked to contact the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at 616.527.5737. People can also message the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.