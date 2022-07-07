ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are gas prices starting to fall?

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the course of the past several months, gas prices have be climbing continuously. However, in recent days that rise has halted, and prices have started to lower. This trend is much more noticeable on the national stage than in South Dakota, where...

