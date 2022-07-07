ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

White House: Boris Johnson resignation won’t change US, UK relationship

By Morgan Chalfant
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
The White House said Thursday that the resignation of United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson would not alter the “strong” relationship between the United States and the U.K.

“Our alliance with the United Kingdom continues to be strong,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a briefing Thursday afternoon. “Our special relationship with the people in the country will continue to endure. None of that changes.”

Her comments came several hours after Johnson announced plans to resign after he came under fire following a series of scandals.

Johnson’s resignation comes at a particular tenuous time for European security, as Ukraine continues to battle Russia’s months-long invasion. The war has also created damaging economic shocks that world leaders sought to address at a recent Group of Seven (G-7) summit in Germany, which was attended by Johnson and President Biden.

Jean-Pierre insisted Thursday that the U.S. and its European allies would remain committed to supporting Ukraine regardless of the change in leadership in the U.K., pointing to the unity on display at both the G-7 and NATO meetings in Europe last week.

“What you’re seeing currently today because of the leadership of this president is a more unified NATO, and I don’t think that changes at all,” she said.

Asked whether Biden has spoken with Johnson, Jean-Pierre said she had no call to read out and wouldn’t say if the two planned to speak.

After days of mounting pressure from members of his party, Johnson announced his intent to resign on Thursday. He indicated he plans to stay on in the interim as the Conservative Party oversees the process of finding a new leader.

Johnson had faced criticism for a handful of scandals, the most recent one being revelations that he promoted a member of Parliament, Chris Pincher, despite having knowledge of sexual misconduct allegations against the member.

The Hill

The Hill

