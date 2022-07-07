2007's memorable pop culture moments

Larry Storch, best known as bumbling Corporal Randolph Agarn on 1960s sitcom F Troop, has died. He was 99. The news of Storch's death, coming only six months before his 100th birthday, was announced on his Facebook page. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with you the news our beloved Larry passed away in his sleep overnight," the post reads. "We are shocked and at a loss for words at the moment. Please remember he loved each and every one of you and wouldn't want you to cry over his passing. He is reunited with his wife Norma and his beloved F Troop cast and so many friends and family."

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO