ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Investigators continue looking into cause of fire at AMC theater

By Maggie Hockenberry
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vpIiD_0gY8wTrV00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police and Fire are investigating after a fire inside a movie theater.

Firefighters were called out to the AMC Theater on Meijer Drive around 9 p.m. last Friday. Employees found smoke in one of the theaters. They believed it was coming from a projector room.

Champaign Fire Spokesman Randy Smith said the crews found smoke and evidence three of the sprinklers went off. They put out fire in three of the seats. He also said seven other seats had heat damage.

The theater was evacuated by the time the fire department arrived. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Five displaced in Charleston house fire

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Five people were displaced from their Charleston home early Sunday morning after it was severely damaged by a fire. Firefighters were dispatched to 631 14th Street at approximately 4:30 a.m. for a report of a house on fire. Arriving to find flames coming from the roof, they were only able to […]
CHARLESTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Rollover crash in Bloomington sends man to the hospital

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man suffered minor injuries from a rollover crash earlier Sunday afternoon. The Bloomington Fire Department says around 2:15 p.m. near the U-Haul located off Veterans Parkway. The man was trapped in a drainage ditch and required assistance to be removed from the vehicle.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Dumpster fire breaks out at Champaign Central High School

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters were called to Champaign Central High School on Sunday to battle a fire that started in a dumpster next to the school. The fire started around 1 p.m. District employee Elizabeth Stegmaier said she was told that a group of contractors working on school renovations discovered the fire and attempted to put the fire out with extinguishers; those efforts did not succeed.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

BREAKING: Large fire underway near Downtown Tuscola

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) – A large fire is underway in Downtown Tuscola on Saturday Evening. Witnesses tell WCIA the fire is at an old church at the corner of Wilson and Main in downtown. The building is fully engulfed in flames. It is unknown if anyone was inside at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Champaign, IL
Crime & Safety
Champaign, IL
Sports
WCIA

Driver hits Subway in Hoopeston

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA)–A 2020 Ford Ranger hit the Subway building in Hoopeston at 9:09pm last night. 75 year old Larry Dunavan of Rossville turned into the parking lot hitting the east facing side of the building. He drove between the front of the building and concrete barriers in front of the door. He was ticketed […]
HOOPESTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Shots fired at ISU Saturday night

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University Police issued security alerts beginning shortly before midnight Saturday in regards to a report of shots fired. At 11:55 p.m., an ISU Emergency Alert went out to warn students of this report. Per the alert, there was a report of shots fired at 214 West Willow St.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Tuscola Fire: Community effort to battle house fire

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA)–Tuscola Fire department was dispatched Wednesday to a report of smoke coming from the windows of a residence. When crews arrived, they found flames coming from the house. There is no word on if anyone was hurt. Pesotum Fire Protection District, Camargo Countryside Fire Protection District, Tuscola...
TUSCOLA, IL
Effingham Radio

Neoga Police Department Arrests Individual For Armed Robbery

The following statement comes from the Neoga Police Department’s Facebook Page:. On July 7, the Neoga Police Department, with the assistance of the Coles County Crisis Response Team, arrested Ethan Beck of Mattoon on an original arrest warrant for Armed robbery. The arrest was the result of an investigation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Theaters#Fire Department#Movie Theater#Amc#The Amc Theater#Meijer Drive#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Christensen Farms: No one hurt after barn fire

UPDATE: Officials with Christensen Farms said no one was hurt in the fire at their location outside of Kansas, IL.. Communications Director Amber Portner stated they are presuming the fire was started after one of their buildings was hit by lightning. They are waiting for investigators to announce the official cause. Portner said everyone got […]
KANSAS, IL
WCIA

Champaign Co. Sheriff: Downtown jail closing

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office announced the closure of the county jail in downtown Urbana. The department secured funding from the Champaign County Board to move 70 inmates from the jail in 2021 with the intent of closing the facility due to safety and security concerns.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Danville Fire Department gets upgrades

DANVILLE,Ill. (WCIA)– The Danville Fire Department applied for Firehouse Subsidy Public Safety Foundation Grant for auto extraction. This week the Danville City Council authorized the department to apply for the grant. The department will be spending around $23,000 on needed equipment. Chief Don McCaster’s said the department is in desperate need of this equipment. “If […]
DANVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

State Police: 3 people taken to hospital after crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on southbound I-57 near Champaign. In a news release, troopers said their preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle, a 2013 Ford F150, was entering a construction zone when the vehicle changed lanes. The driver then lost control of […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign road closing for pavement patching

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews will be closing part of a street in Champaign later this week in order to complete pavement patching. Weather permitting, Cottage Court will close between White Street and Springfield Avenue on Friday and will remain closed all of next week. The street will remain open at White Street to allow access to local properties, but through traffic will not be allowed.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

State Police reveal new info about Route 47 crash

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash on Illinois Route 47 that left three people hurt on Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection with Harvest Lane just south of the town limits and involved a semi-truck and a Chevrolet Express van. State Troopers said they […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
1470 WMBD

Man charged with driving stolen car through Bloomington airport gate

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – A Central Illinois man faces a host of charges stemming from him allegedly driving his car through a fence at the Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington. Stephon Carter, 33, is charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Criminal Trespass of a Restricted Area, and Criminal...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

Driver from Normal identified following fatal crash in Bloomington

The McLean County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the driver who died after he crashed into a tree while eluding police following another crash moments earlier. Coroner Kathy Yoder identified the driver as Jordan Cason, 22, of Normal. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:55 a.m. June 24, hours after the early morning crash in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Effingham Radio

Mattoon Daycare Provider Found Guilty Of Shaking Infant

A Mattoon daycare provider is guilty of shaking a 6-month-old in 2020. Carmen Petak was found guilty on one count of aggravated battery to a child. She was charged after police were called out in January 2020 to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center on a report of an injured baby.
MATTOON, IL
The Exponent

State police investigate Benton County death

Indiana State Police detectives are conducting a death investigation in Ambia, Indiana, in Benton County, and ask for the public's help. A preliminary investigation indicates that just before 9 p.m. Sunday, the Benton County sheriff’s department received a request for a welfare check at a residence on East Oak Street in Ambia, according to a news release Friday. Deputies found Edward Bagwell, 60, who was living at the residence.
BENTON COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Man from Normal killed in crash after police chase

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The McLean County Coroner has identified a man who was killed in a car crash following a police chase last month. Coroner Kathleen Yoder identified the deceased as 22-year-old Jordan Cason. She determined that Cason died from blunt force injuries caused by his SUV striking a power pole. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

WCIA

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy