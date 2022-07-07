ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil Traders in Panic After Russia CPC Terminal Order

By Bloomberg
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Russian court order to halt oil loadings from a port in the Black Sea has unnerved European crude traders. — A Russian court order to halt oil loadings from a port in the Black Sea has unnerved European crude traders already reeling from the tightest regional market in years, sending...

Comments

deoppresso-liber
1d ago

USA have oil in reserve for 8,000 years ,is time to use it,biden is creating the biggest recession in the history of America, let's stop biden and his administration ,in November let's show that America is tired of biden and his administration!

Reply(4)
7
John Patrick Mullan
2d ago

Biden needs to get his foot off the neck of US oil before war breaks out.

Reply(10)
31
Ter&Mar
2d ago

Why? It’s time to get used to a World without Russia. Should’ve been planning for this six months ago.

Reply(2)
7
