The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says two men have been charged in connection to a shooting last month in Pennsauken. According to authorities, just before midnight on Thursday, June 30th, officers were called to the 4400 block of Marlton Pike in Pennsauken for a report of a large fight and shootings. Two men were wounded; one remains in the hospital.

