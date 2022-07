Errol Spence did his best to strictly wear his promoter’s hat this week but knew that questions about a Terence Crawford fight would soon surface. The topic came up in a hurry in between fights on Showtime’s tripleheader Saturday evening from Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Spence was on site in support of rising lightweight Frank Martin, who fights under the unified welterweight champion’s Man Down Promotions banner and who emerged victorious in a tenth-round knockout of Jackson Marinez in the televised opener.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO