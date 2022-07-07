ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

F1 22 Gets First Post-Launch Update, Patch Notes Revealed

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEA Sports F1 22 just launched around a week ago following a brief early access stint, and as of Thursday, the game's already gotten its first post-launch update. This update released this week contained a set of patch notes detailing a number of general changes made in F1 2022 as well...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

The Matrix Awakens Will Only Be Downloadable For One More Day

The Matrix Awakens, an Unreal Engine 5 tech demo that showcased the potential for games coming this generation, will no longer be available tomorrow. If you're reading this post anytime outside of the early hours of July 9th, 2022, you are too late and the game is likely gone. The free game was released last December during The Game Awards and was partially used to help promote The Matrix Resurrections, the latest film in the iconic sci-fi franchise. The game features Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in a meta experience where they talk about how realistic this kind of technology is getting and how they could basically create younger versions of themselves. It eventually transitions into a chase sequence with Neo, Trinity, and an unnamed playable character who shoots at agents that are chasing after them. After this chase, the game opens up and players are free to roam a digital city.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Store Leaks PSP Classic Coming to PS Plus

The PlayStation Store has leaked the next PSP classic coming to PlayStation Plus via PS Plus Premium. Through PS Plus Premium -- the most expensive tier of the subscription service -- PS4 and PS5 users have access to an evolving library of backward compatible games consisting of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP titles. This morning the next batch of games coming to the subscription service leaked, and now another new and upcoming title has leaked. This time the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store, which briefly listed LocoRoco Midnight Carnival. The listing has since been taken down, but not before the Internet got its receipt. It remains to be seen when the game will be added, but there's little room to doubt that it will be added and that it will be sooner rather than later.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox May Be Bringing Back Highly-Rated N64 Exclusive

Xbox may be reviving a beloved N64 series. The Nintendo 64 was a great generation for Nintendo. Naturally, many of the great games and series on the console, and birthed on the console, are owned by Nintendo so it's up to them to revive these IPs on Nintendo Switch. However, when Xbox acquired Rare from Nintendo back in the day, it acquired some IP alongside the studio. The most notable of this IP is Banjo-Kazooie, which has also been subject to revival rumors lately. This story isn't about the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate characters though, it's about Blast Corps.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hud#Video Game#First Post Launch Update#Patch Notes#Fanatec Load Cell
ComicBook

New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Report Has COD Fans Worried

This year's Call of Duty looks poised to be one of the biggest COD releases in years and that's not only because of Modern Warfare branding, but because it's a reboot of MW2, one of the most popular games of all time. In the face of this hype, a new report has some fairly good news about the game, yet it has COD fans worried because this good news is balanced with some bad news about the future of the series. The report comes the way of a reliable source who claims that Infinity Ward has cultivated a "planning-to-crunch-policy" during the development of the game. Typically, crunch leads to a better game but it burns out the team in the process. And this new report claims that's exactly what is happening.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA 6 Rumor Leaks Major GTA 4 Surprise in the Game

If a new GTA 6 rumor is accurate, there's a big GTA 4 surprise in the game, plus potentially an equally big surprise for GTA 5 fans. According to the leaker, two major characters -- one from each game -- are set to return in the next Grand Theft Auto game on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. One of these two characters is Niko Belic, the protagonist of GTA 4 who is mentioned in GTA 5, but doesn't actually show up in the game. It's not 100 percent clear if this will change with the GTA 6 cameo.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

More PlayStation Plus Games for July Potentially Leaked

PlayStation Plus games planned for July may have leaked with a couple of games supposedly set to be added to the top tier of the subscription service later this month. Those games include a number of different Assassin's Creed games as well as representation from other big franchises like Final Fantasy and Saints Row. Sony has not yet confirmed any additional PlayStation Plus games at this time, however, so the talks now are merely rumors even if they're backed by a source with a decent track record.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Player Discovers Secret Feature 11 Years Later

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim may be 11 years old, but the quality of the game, the amount of content it offers, its lively modding community, and endless re-releases all have ensured that it's still played by many across three generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles, the PC, Nintendo Switch, and even in VR. And with The Elder Scrolls 6 still many years away, it's set to continue to be the latest mainline Elder Scrolls game for a while. Right now, fans of the series have three choices: play and grind The Elder Scrolls Online, dip into the legacy titles of the series, or play Skyrim for the 74th time. It seems many have gone with the latter because many are still playing in 2022. How do we know this? Well, because people continue to post to the game's popular Reddit page.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Claim a Bonus Freebie

Subscribers of PlayStation Plus now have the option to claim a bonus freebie that is available across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. While most members of PS Plus have likely been more focused on the recent release of July 2022's free games, Sony has also teamed up with publisher Activision to give players of Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard some goodies that they can use in both titles.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

xQc Loses $170,000 in Two Minutes During Twitch Stream

Felix "xQc" Lengyel is one of the most popular Twitch streamers in the world and has been for several years. Before this, he was a professional Overwatch player. Between these two things -- though primarily the former -- he's got a net worth in the millions. How much money has he amassed exactly? Nobody knows, but it's enough that he can lose $170,000 in two minutes during a Twitch stream and have it not be too big of a deal.
GAMBLING
ComicBook

Xbox Console Exclusive Fable Gains New Narrative Lead

The upcoming Fable game from Playground Games has a new narrative lead working on it who's known for work on games like Control, Dishonored, and more. That new narrative lead is Anna Megill who announced the new job title on Friday in an updated Twitter bio next to some of the other highlighted games worked on previously. Fable still does not have a release date at this time, however, so it's still uncertain when, exactly, we'll see the writing efforts from Megill and others come to fruition.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Surprises Some Subscribers With Bonus N64 Game

Last night, Nintendo expanded the Nintendo Switch Online library with the addition of an N64 Pokemon game. That said, not only did you need to be an Expansion Pack owner to claim this free N64 game, but it was only being offered in North America and Europe. In Japan, subscribers didn't get the free Pokemon game, but rather a different N64 game and its sequel. In other words, where everyone else got one game, Switch Online subscribers in Japan got two N64 games.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy