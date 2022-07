Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani spoke out on people who hate the show and the review bombing around the Disney+ series. She spoke to NME about the difference between people with honest criticism and those who just want to tear the show down for other reasons. There has been no shortage of commentary around Marvel Studios projects since Iron Man hit the big screen all those years ago. Ms. Marvel is just the latest contestant on this particular game show. But, Vellani says that she's open to hearing cogent criticisms. She goes on to explain that for a lot of people the series presents another punching bag to get their frustrations out on. It's hard to disagree with her statement in that regard. The actress is not the first, nor will she be the last, to have a project review bombed for a number of factors. But, maybe potential viewers could be more thoughtful in estimating these shows.

